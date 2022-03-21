Wike intensifies infrastructure development with construction of 10th flyover

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has intensified his drive to develop the infrastructure of Port Harcourt after signing the commencement contract for the Rumuokwurusi-Elimgbu flyover in Obio-Akpor local government and adjoining links to be executed and delivered in 10 months by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

This comes after a series of other construction activities in the state by the current administration such as the Rebisi Flyover, the Rumuokoro Flyover, the Artillery Flyover, Rumuola Flyover and the New GRA Junction Flyover.

Lars Richter, managing director, Julius Berger, expressed appreciation to the Rivers State government for entrusting the construction works for several key infrastructures to the company.

“The first three flyovers were constructed in a record time of 16 months also all the earlier five flyovers were completed within schedule as contracted to the satisfaction of the client, other pending works which are flyovers 6, 7, 8, and 9 are steadily currently in progress and shall be delivered as contractually scheduled,” he said.

Richter assured the Rivers state governor that with the strong commitment of the client and in the established contractual tradition of the company, the 10th flyover will also be successfully delivered as scheduled and to the highest technical standard.

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, commended the Rivers State Government for decision in subscribing to the verified and durable quality services Julius Berger offers in its execution of infrastructural works.

“Julius Berger’s long-standing, very professional and strict adherence to project delivery deadlines as so properly funded, very economically saves a client from the problems of cost variations and eliminates the negative spectre of project abandonment, previous projects are an outstanding evidence of the company’s profound attention to details and excellence in engineering design as well as in well-scheduled and timely project execution,” he said.