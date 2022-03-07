We are ready to empower Rivers’ people – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike said time has come to empower the people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike made the remark at the commissioning of Oro-Abali flyover in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The executive governor explained empowerment of citizens is not out of place as he is satisfied with infrastructural development currently going on.

He used the occasion to thank the people of Rivers state for supporting his programme and policies especially the inconveniences during the construction of the flyover, while thanking the communities for their peaceful disposition within the project time.

In his remark, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed eulogised Wike for his quality project, saying he has written his name in gold.

He said it was only in Abuja, the federal capital, that you can see this quality of projects while calling on Governor Wike to come to the centre of Nigerian politics so that he can build good projects across Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Allwell Ihunda thanked the governor for commissioning the 6th flyover, saying that the people are solidly behind him.

A People’s Democratic Party stakeholder Oyensor commended the governor for making the people of Rivers state proud due to his developmental stride. The member of Rivers state House of Assembly, Sam Oge representing Emouha Constituency said the Governor has performed beyond measures.