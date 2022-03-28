Rite Foods partners sterling one to promote environmental protection initiative

In line with its commitment to saving the environment by reducing high rates of plastic pollution and wastes, Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian Foods and Beverages Company partnered with Sterling One Foundation to get rid of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste at Oniru Beach in the Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State.

This partnership and clean up exercise was carried out to commemorate the 2022 world recycling day themed “Recycling fraternity” with reports showing that despite the huge amount of waste generated daily, only about 13 percent is recycled on the global level.

Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, said over the years, the company has remained committed to having a healthy and clean environment, free of plastics and all forms of waste.

“At Rite Foods Ltd, we are committed to reducing negative environmental impact, exchange knowledge and ideas on environmental growth while sharing expertise and experiences towards adapting to the ever-changing world,” he said.

Adegunwa added that the company has been tracking and reporting its progress towards numerous set goals in aiding nationwide achievement objectives for environmental sustainability by focusing on cultivating a positive impact on the environment and improving its areas of operation.

Read also: As Rite Foods Limited achieves global recognition

Olapeju Ibekwe, Convener, Sterling One Foundation said the global recycling day provides an opportunity to recognize the importance recycling plays in preserving our primary resources and securing the future of our planet.

“World leaders must see recycling as a global issue and also encourage people to think resourcefully and not waste when it comes to various things around us,” she said.

She also commended Rite Foods for supporting the cleaner environment initiative and prioritizing issues of environmental protection and sustainability and urged other companies to follow suit.

“We must commend Rite Foods specially for being the very first sponsor to come on board this initiative to help make our environment safe and free of all forms of wastes and plastics,” she said.