As Rite Foods Limited achieves global recognition

If there is one Nigerian Food and Beverage Company making the nation proud by adding economic value; creating jobs, boosting food and nutrition security, and touching the delicate lives of children, amongst the millions of consumers of its top-notch products, it has to be Rite Foods Limited.

As one of the first journalists to interact with the then Managing Director of the company when it took off years ago at 40 Opebi Road, Adebola House, Ikeja, one is immensely delighted at the giant strides it has taken so far to reach its enviable status in the course of its operations.

The recent certification of its products by Halal, the foremost authorized certification and quality assurance body necessary to get trade permission in 117 countries is a true testament to this claim.

“This certification is a confirmation of our operation as a truly World Class company, committed to giving our consumers the highest quality products globally”.

-Seleem Adegunwa, managing director, Rite Foods Limited

According to the Global Negotiator portal, the “Halal certificate is a document that guarantees that products and services aimed at the Muslim population meet the requirements of Islamic law and therefore are suitable for consumption in both Muslim-majority countries and in Western countries where there is a significant population group who practice Islam.” Such countries include France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

The Halal certificate is a document that guarantees that products and services aimed at about 1.8 billion consumers globally meet all quality requirements and therefore, are suitable for consumption. The certification is a process that ensures the features and quality of the products and allows the use of the Halal mark.

For the records, all the products that roll out of the company’s ultra-modern factories have the certification and therefore assurance of food safety. These include the people’s favourite carbonated soft drinks such as Bigi drinks, Bigi premium water, Fearless Energy Drink, Rite, and Bigi sausages. So attractive, these products have become that the demand for them keep buzzing on Jumia Mall Page and Konga online marketing platforms.

It was a memorable occasion for the company and its teeming admirers when Dr. Ajani Abidemi, Secretary-General, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria, made the presentation of Halal certificate to Rite Foods Limited at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos. Other dignitaries present included Abdulazeez Ajala, director, Compliance, and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria; Seleem Adegunwa, managing director, Rite Foods Limited and Mrs. KudiratBalogun, Chief Finance Officer, Rite Foods Limited.

The million-naira question which this affirmation on food and drinks safety brings to the table is the qualities that stand the award-winning products out amongst its competitors? The answers are available with the claim that “Rite and Bigi beef rolls are light, filling tasty snacks. Whether, on the go or at your comfort zone, Rite Foods’ tasty beef roll snacks will surely revitalise and energize your body all through the day”.

As for its table water, one experiences the true purity of water until with Bigi Premium Drinking Water. “It keeps the whole family replenished, hydrated, and always refreshed. It is pure perfection, Rite Food’s Bigi Premium Drinking Water!”

Next is Rite Foods’ Bigi Soft Drinks. The guarantee is that whether at work or at play, it is the beverage that makes for a good time as it acts as a catalyst to power the body for long-lasting refreshment. Little wonder that you find it being demanded by several consumers at eateries, from hawkers along the ever-busy city streets, and of course, at the colourful ‘owambe’ parties.

And that leads us to the Fearless Energy Drinks. As the name clearly suggests they are non-alcoholic, energy-boosting beverages that provide you with the needed energy “at work, at training or sport, at play, at study, while in traffic, during the day, and when it’s time for you to loosen up at night”.

In the light of the above-stated, SeleemAdegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited has reaffirmed Rite Foods’ total commitment to operating in a truly world-class standard by meeting the needs of consumers globally.

In a similar vein, Abdulazeez Ajala, Director, Compliance, and Regulation, Halal Certification Authority, Nigeria stated during the presentation of the certificate that the Halal body is proud to present Rite Foods Limited the Halal certificate having passed all Halal requirements after an extensive audit that lasted several months.

According to Ajala; “Having done all research, we have found that all Rite Foods products are healthy and can be taken by consumers anywhere in the world, having met all food safety requirements in accordance with the Halal regulations.”

The import of this is that all products of Rite Foods Limited will carry the Halal mark. This gives assurance to consumers globally that the products made available to the public are hygienic, wholesome, and people-friendly. They conform with the global standards on food safety. This is commendable.

Worthy of note also is the great efforts Rite Foods has made with the Social Responsibility Programmes (SRP). For instance, it reaffirmed its commitment to end the scourge of harrowing hunger in Nigeria with its sponsorship of Charity With Food (CWF 2021). At the event, 1,000 children were fed in Lagos, with a novelty match organized to Kick Out Hunger at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

The theme of the CWF 2021 edition was: ‘The Race to Curb the Menace of Malnutrition and Hunger Amongst Hard-to-Reach Children in Nigeria.’ It is a programme of the Food Meets Naija Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) striving to curb the menace of hunger and malnutrition amongst children in Nigeria.

The Food Meets Naija Initiative helps people who suffer from hunger – from kids who do not get enough to eat to the homeless, elderly, physically challenged, low-income households as well as people below the poverty level.

It was remarkable that Rite Foods supported the platform with its products such as refreshing Bigi drinks, energy drinks, premium water, and sausages to rejuvenate the children and other consumers. That in no small way assisted to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in society.

As Boluwatife Adedugbe, Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage, and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited rightly noted: “The need to eliminate hunger from the society is paramount to all and we believe that Rite Foods contribution is vital to the success in the fight and victory against hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria,” she said.

According to the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), about 1.15 million children aged 6-59 months were expected to suffer from the critical issue of acute malnutrition in 2021, with more than half of them (605,000) expected to be severely malnourished. That explains the significance of this timely intervention from Rite Foods.

All of these big kudos go to Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa(OFR), the brilliant mind behind Rite Foods. He is the Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Sterling Bank Plc who also happens to be the founder and chief executive officer of Essay Holdings Limited; the parent company of Rite Foods Limited.

With the launch of Rite Foods Limited in December 2007, the laudable efforts made so far have met its Core Values of: “Excellence, Innovation, Integrity, and Accountability”. In so doing, it has not only achieved its Vision: “To be the leader in our chosen fields of operation which will lead to growth, stability and an enduring legacy” but the Mission Statement: “To create value for the company by facilitating the attainment of set goals and aspiration through a formidable and exceptional team.”