Fouani to launch diaper line in 2022, leveraging Nigeria’s growing population

Fouani, a Nigerian consumer goods manufacturer is set to expand its product portfolio as it makes its entrance into the disposable baby diaper market by 2022.

This is coming after the company made an order for two baby diaper lines from Andritz, a technology and service partner in Austria for the production of pulp, paper, tissue, and board.

The production line, which will be at its facility in Lagos, Nigeria, will produce a wide range of top-class diaper products with absorbent cores made of pulp and superabsorbent polymer.

Furthermore, they are equipped with a web tensioning control system and quality check devices to ensure a high level of production quality. Andritz will provide services for the installation and start-up of the machines.

According to the company, this new investment will strengthen its local footprint while it allows the continuous production of high-quality products for its consumers.

The global baby diapers market size was valued at $52.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $68.3 billion by 2027 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0 percent from 2021 to 2027 according to a report by Allied Market Research.

“The demand for diapers by the households has been increasing even among the consumers who are less affluent, furthermore the increase in the development of smart diapers along with advanced baby diaper designs is augmenting the growth of the baby diapers market,” it states.

Based on this, it is safe to assume that Fouani’s entrance into the disposable baby diaper market is inspired by the opportunity a teeming population like Nigeria has.

Coming into Nigeria’s baby diaper market will see the company contend with other brands like Pampers, Molfix, Huggies, etc. for market share and consumer acceptance.

Fouani Nigeria Ltd was established in 2001 as a subsidiary of the Fouani Group of Companies. Currently, the company has over 51 outlets spread across Nigeria including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Asaba, Benin, Warri, Owerri, and Ibadan. It is also present in five other African countries.

The company is also the sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products in Nigeria/Africa. Under its consumer goods portfolio, the company has Nutrimental baby cereal, colaCao chocolate instant drink, Rox energy drink, etc.