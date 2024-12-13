FG inaugurates mineral laboratory to boost mining industry

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has commissioned the country’s first ISO-accredited state-of-the-art mineral laboratory.

The laboratory operated by the African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML) in Sabon Wuise, Nigeria State, will help drive increased value addition in the country’s mining industry.

“This will not only save Nigeria the much needed foreign exchange and capital flight expended on sending samples abroad for testing, it would also ensure that Nigeria becomes the pivot around which all other nations revolve, especially in the solid minerals sector.”

“I foresee in the nearest future, other African counties sending their samples to this laboratory in Nigeria for testing.”

Alake enumerated the economic and social impact the laboratory will have on the country.

“It will ensure that all mineral samples from Nigeria that are being sent abroad for laboratory analysis or testing will no longer need to be sent abroad,” he said.

“The minerals can be brought here to be tested and analyzed very objectively, impartially and efficiently.”

He expressed delight that the laboratory satisfies international best standards because it has been certified by international certification agencies like the one in Canada.

Alake appreciated ANRML for establishing the laboratory in the country, saying that it showcases commitment of the organisation in supporting FG’s value addition policy and developing the Nigerian economy.

“Ideally, it is President Tinubu that should commission a landmark epochal project like this ANRML laboratory, but I have to do it because of his very heavy state duties and the pressures associated with that office.

So, it is my privilege and honor to be here today,” Alake said on Thursday at the inauguration.

The minister pointed out tthat the laboratory, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria if not in West Africa, “is a testimony to the organisation’s alignment with the seven-point agenda of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.”

John Akanya, former director general of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria said the organisation encouraged the ederal government to provide an enabling environment for industries to thrive.

“It saddens me when companies move out of Nigeria,” Akanya said.

“We created a quality policy then and it is with the federal government now and I plead with the government not to ignore the policy and encourage government to keep it in every sector of government.”

The former DG said companies like ANRML should be encouraged with incentives to stay back and invest more in Nigeria toward addressing unemployment and banditry.

Alok Gupta, group managing director, African Industries Group (AIG), thanked the minister for his commendation and assured that the company will continue to surpass the expectations.

“On behalf of the ANRML family, we thank you for taking time out to commission our state-of-the-art Laboratory services.”

“We assure you that we will continue to make it our habit and stand with you in revolutionizing the mining landscape of Nigeria.”

He explained that his organisation observed that in Nigeria there was a need for a sophisticated laboratory to analyse various solid mineral samples.

To bridge the gap, his organisation established a state of art laboratory equipped with latest technology WDXRF machines, he noted.

“I am proud to inform the audience that we are the only company in Nigeria to be accredited with the prestigious ISO 17025 accreditation from CALA (Canadian Association of Laboratory Accreditation Inc), an internationally recognized accreditation body for testing laboratories,” he added.

While saying that CALA has stringent evaluation mechanisms and accredits only laboratories that are competent, impartial and independent, he assured that the quality management systems and technical competence of the laboratory are thoroughly evaluated on a regular basis.

He pledged the continued support of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the support of the Federal Government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ANRML.

He encouraged the company to sustain its exemplary commitment to the development of sector and country, saying: “Since you have started on a straight and narrow path, I wish you would continue in that vane so that with ANRML, the FMSMD and the government of Nigeria will become partners in progress and we will all, at the end of the day, achieve our overall objectives.”

He stated: “The African Natural Resources and Mines Limited is keying into our ministry’s seven point agenda. Local value addition is a critical component of the agenda,” Alake stated.

He recalled that some months ago, the ministry announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria will no longer allow the exportation of our raw minerals out of the country without processing and refining them locally.

“ANRML immediately keyed into it. The first time I visited the company was to insect the ANRML processing plant that you were building. I suppose you would have completed that one now and it will go on stream soon. I am aware that the commissioning is also going to be soon. We are working to get President Bola Tinubu to come and commission it himself. This is because that is also a very heavy venture worth some $600m Dollars which is no mean feat.”

He said the alignment of ANRML with the seven point agenda has made the company a shining example to all other companies in the solid minerals sector of Nigeria.

“I want to commend your assiduity, focus and sense of responsibility and responsiveness to our agenda, to all other companies operating in the sector,” he said, adding that the government uses ANRML as a shining example to other companies in the sector.

“We use you to say that this is the way we want to go in order to create local value, to generate employment for our teeming, large, restive and vibrant youth population that we have in Nigeria.”

“Since I assumed office as Minister of Solid Minerals Development, I have come to realize that out of the sundry companies and ventures that we have in the solid minerals sector, African Natural Resources and Mines Limited stands out, and that really gladdens my heart.”

Alake expressed delight that with innovative ventures like the ANRML Laboratory and ANRML iron ore processing plant, the objectives of government will be rapidly achieved.

According to the Minister, if every company operating in the solid mineral sector of Nigeria can emulate ANRML, in a few years time, Nigeria will become the cynosure of eyes in the solid minerals output in the world, not just in the continent.

He explained that because of the efficacy of government’s agenda, other African countries are beginning to copy Nigeria and are keying into the agenda. “I remember that about two or three presidents of some African countries have specifically mentioned our objectives in the solid minerals sector, and have analyzed our agenda, and they are also urging operators in their countries to emulate what we are doing in Nigeria.”

“President Bola Tinubu says that the reward of success is more hard work. So I commend ANRML to more hard work, more innovations, more illuminating policies and industrial initiatives so that ANRML will keep the flag flying and sustain its position as the number one company in this sector while others will be training behind you.”

“For the betterment of our people in Nigeria, I commend your effort, I commend your vision and commend your hard work and I commend your spirit of can-do that you have very eloquently demonstrated.”

