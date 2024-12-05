FG woos investors to Nigeria’s solid minerals sector

Dele Alake, the Minister of solid minerals development

Dele Alake, minister of solid minerals development, has called on investors across the world to take advantage of Nigeria’s geo-data digital platforms to access information on the country’s rich mineral resources.

A statement signed by Kehinde Bamigbetan, special adviser to the minister of solid minerals, said the minister made the remarks while addressing chief executive officers of global mining conglomerates at the ongoing annual Mines & Money Conference held at the Business Design Centre, Islington, United Kingdom on Wednesday.

“Alake said Nigeria adopted digital technology to market minerals to ease business enquiries and promote transparent transactions.”

It said the minister listed three web platforms – Nigerian Mineral Decision Support System, NMRDSS, Electronic Mining Cadastral, EMC+, and National Geo-Data Centre – as key information resources for serious investors.

Describing the NMRDSS as a Web application that provides read-only access to geo-scientific and geo-economic data, Alake said it allows users to analyse mineral occurrence locations and make informed decisions regarding mining activities.

“By providing publicly available data about the geology and mineral wealth of Nigeria, this dynamic resource, updated regularly to make the data as current as possible, enables the investor to explore the environment of the Mineral occurrences of choice. It answers queries of hydrology, demography, geography, urban planning, and transportation.”

Explaining the EMC+, the minister said the online, real-time system for administering mineral titles throughout their life cycles is efficient and transparent.

“This means investors can research and plan their application for titles remotely as far as they have the data required as inputs in the application process,” he noted.

On certifying the quality of the data, Alake, who doubles as chairman of Africa Minerals Strategy Group comprising African mining Ministers, saluted the efforts of geoscientists in Africa for developing a new coding system to certify research reports.

“The deliberate investment in accurate geoscientific data, particularly for critical minerals such as lithium and rare earth minerals, has positioned Nigeria as a key player in the global transition to a green economy. This transition aligns with our commitment to sustainability and our role in the global fight against climate change.”

Alake urged major mining companies to partner with the Tinubu administration in its efforts to diversify the economy in favour of the solid minerals sector, adding that the collaboration would unlock the country’s vast mineral resources.

