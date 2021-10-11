Enhancing manufacturing processes seen helping Nigeria achieve SDGs

Successful attainment of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria will require effective and efficient performance of the manufacturing sector driven by the accelerated adoption of industrialization in the country.

This was discussed during a high-level conversation on industrialization and sustainable development themed “Industrialization: A Pathway to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” held in Lagos recently.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations said the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the SDGs as 124 million people were pushed back into poverty while 255 million jobs were lost worldwide, hence a sustainable recovery must be implemented promptly leveraging industrialization.

“Inclusive and sustainable industrial development plays a key role in African SDGs as it lies at the heart of economic growth and creating decent jobs in Nigeria, we need to promote sustainable industrial production through the circular economy and efficient use of resources to achieve the 2030 agenda,” she said.

She reiterated that the UN stands ready to support Nigeria in harnessing industry and making progress towards the goals and encouraged MAN to engage and partner with the UN Global Impact (UNGI), a special initiative of the secretary general dedicated to promoting sustainable business and the implementation of the SDGs, as they are set to establish a hub in Abuja.

Speaking on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Mohammed said Nigeria stands to benefit greatly from the trade platform which will improve the quality of goods and services and increase Nigeria’s competitiveness in national and international markets.

She mentioned that the support of MAN will play a crucial role in ensuring Nigeria benefits from the fourth industrial revolution by accelerating digital expansion and promoting industries while participating in the third industrial development decade for Africa.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary, Government of the Federation (SGF) in his keynote address said that the unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taught both Nigeria and the global economy that it has become crucial to do a lot of reengineering in all ramifications to drive accelerated recovery and development

“The UN SDGs point to the fact that the lives of people across the world needs to improve, the goals recognize that in ending poverty requires strategies, there is an intricate link between industrialization and all the SDGs,” he said .

Mustapha who was represented by David Adejo, permanent secretary, political and economic affairs, SGF office said the forum has presented an opportunity to examine the industrialization issues in the country, problems have been identified and recommendations given which needs to be prioritized as it will help in improving development

He added that the government is also making efforts to help drive attainment of the goals as all the 17 SDGs are spread across the statutory ministries with statutory responsibilities and government agencies to drive implementation.

He commended the advocacy efforts of MAN in protecting the interest of manufacturers in Nigeria and ensuring significant contribution of the sector to economic growth and called for the group’s increased engagement with the government going forward.

Segun Ajayi Kadir, Director General, MAN said industrialization is a catalyst for economic growth and development which is part of the 17 SDGs, adding that most developed economies today enjoyed achieved enduring growth and development through advanced manufacturing capabilities

He noted that unfortunately, the rate of industrialization in Nigeria has been slow and unimpressive and urged stakeholders to analyze and review the current state of Nigeria’s industrialization adoption, while proffering and implementing solutions to improve on it

“Industrialization has the capacity to address a very good number of SDGs for Africa just as it did for other industrialized nation, we need to ascertain what must be done to renew industrialization and align its pillars with the expectation of SDGs,” he said.

Launched by the United Nations in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 aspirations for economic, social, environmental and political prosperity that every country in the world is charged to achieve by 2030.