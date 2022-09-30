EMWA 2023 to focus on manufacturing growth, development

Zenith Exhibitions, organisers of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa expo (EMWA), have said that the 2023 edition of the event will focus on driving economic growth and development through manufacturing.

Set to hold on May 30 – 01 June 2023 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria, the event is themed; ‘Reigniting Manufacturing to Drive Economic Growth and Development’.

The manufacturing industry is crucial to the success of companies and Nigeria, as it is responsible for the proliferation of goods, creating employment for millions of people, and making goods more affordable.

Additionally, the continent of Africa offers a wealth of international investment prospects in the industrial sector.

“EMWA aims to facilitate business opportunities within the sector and develop networking path for companies in the manufacturing and industrial sector. It is Nigeria’s Premier event for manufacturing, engineering, machinery and supporting industries,” the company said.

“A trade fair is a great way to connect with other companies, partners and international markets, and it is a cost-effective way to get new clients.”

According to the organisers, participants at the EMWA 2023 can expect to experience local and international exhibitors over for three days; engage with over 3,000 industry professionals; have a connection with B2B, B2G, and business matchmaking meetings; boost their outputs with face-to-face conference meetings; and improve through real-time technical workshops and demonstrations.

Last year’s event saw the introduction of many more features than ever before, delighting over 2,500 industry visitors live and in person and over 80 exhibiting brands from Nigeria, Italy, Malaysia, Germany, France, and Indonesia across three days.

The show demonstrated its position as the industry’s must-attend event with the knowledge theatre, industry-led seminars, women in industry, industry 5.0 and so much more that ensured the needs of participants and exhibitors were met.

“Plans have begun for the hosting of the 2023 edition of the Exhibition, and we believe that the 2023 edition will be an even greater show with better results,” said Joseph Oru, managing director, Zenith Exhibition.

“We will sustain the momentum and intensify efforts in the area of capacity building and knowledge transfer for our MSMEs through more free training and innovative sessions to boost productivity. Looking forward to seeing you at our next event.”

“We want stakeholders to join us in the business of building businesses at the Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa expo, and be part of an experience that is increasing Nigeria’s value chain in the manufacturing sector.”

Meanwhile, Zenith Exhibitions said it is also calling for submissions of papers/presentations for the conference aspect of the show.

According to the company, industry professionals who intend to speak at the conference are required to submit their papers for review and consideration before the end of November 2022.

The company also said it recently announced a change of date for the exhibition, and urged participants to take note of it for proper planning.

Speaking on the change in the usual date of the event (April), the organisers, explained that it was in a bid to promote inclusion, unite the market and diversify its participants.

“We believe the new dates will unite the market, build dynamic partnerships, deliver outstanding experience for our exhibitors, visitors and partners,” they said.