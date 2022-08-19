Zylus Homes tackles housing deficit with launch of Zylus Court Phase II

One of Nigeria’s most innovative and dynamic real estate companies, Zylus Homes, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International, has launched a new estate in furtherance of its vision to provide affordable and quality homes to millions of Nigerians.

The new estate, Zylus Court Phase II, was launched on August 13, 2022 to consolidate the efforts of the company and its presence in the Ibeju-lekki community where they had previously developed the Zylus Court Phase 1.

Located in Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki, an epicenter of development and the new face of Lagos, Zylus Court Phase II is a game changing residential estate with three-bedroom terrace duplexes with BQ as well as 500SQM and 300SQM for sale.

The launch of Zylus Court Phase II, is coming only few months after the real estate company launched Lekki Pride III, another estate along Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya Lagos.

According to Oluwatosin Olatujoye, chairman, Zylus Group International, the launch of the new estate for Nigerians to subscribe and become homeowners is in line with a 5-year agenda mapped out by the company to join forces with the government in tackling housing deficit.

The event, attended by over 500 realtors, home seekers, investors, property developers and friends of the company, witnessed everyone in high spirit as several attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the brand and voiced in good light, the quality of work and dependability of the company.

While recounting the journey and success recorded so far, Bukola Olatujoye, CEO, Zylus Group International, appreciated the realtors and business partners for their support and assured them of the company’s continued delivery of excellent service and value for money as far as quality and affordable housing is concerned.

On his part, Lateef Lawal, managing director, Zylus Homes and Property, noted that the estate is tastefully designed to promote work and life balance with access to nature and serenity in its finest form.

He added that the estate is a perfect place for those looking at starting a family or those who choose to make it a retirement abode.

Zylus Court Phase II like the sister estate Zylus Court Phase I will provide residents with unique living experience and facilities such as 24/7 security, estate mall, facility building, estate gym, solar power, good road network, CCTV, smart home features, modern drainage system, perimeter fencing, portable water, spacious parking space and a lot more.

With the successful launch, Zylus Court Phase II is now officially open to those looking forward to owning their dream homes or becoming landowners with either the three-bedroom terraces with BQ or the plots of land to choose from.