FG to increase budget for staff housing loans in 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Head of Service of the Federation to work out modalities to accommodate increased budget for the Federal Government staff housing loans in 2023.

Buhari this when he received members of the central working committee of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) at the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The president’s directive comes, as Tommy Okon, president of ASCSN, has demanded an increase in salaries of civil servants, in view of inflation and rising cost of living in the country. Okon also made a case for the restoration of full payment of gratuity at retirement and harmonisation of public service salaries and allowances.

Buhari acknowledged the public service as the engine room of the government which should attract the ‘best and brightest’ brains, with fresh ideas, just as he restated the resolve of the government to implement the Orosanye White Paper Report after its full review.

The Orosanye’s report had recommended the scrapping or merger of some government parastatals and agencies to reduce Nigeria’s bloating cost of governance.

“I have directed that the Orosanye White Paper Report be subjected to immediate review to enable the government take the most appropriate decision on its general recommendation,’’

“I am aware that the review is about to be completed. While some may complain about the length of time it has taken thus far, the outcome of the various review teams would lead to some fundamental changes in the structure of our civil service and as such it must be subjected to rigorous review and scrutiny before presentation and implementation,’’ he added.

The president said that the secretary to the government of the federation will submit the harmonised white paper once it has been concluded. He assured that the administration remains focused on strengthening the service and ensuring it helps the government fulfil its objectives.

Buhari further noted that the government understands the role of the civil service in policy formulation and implementation towards the provision of socio-economic and political benefits to our citizens.

“This administration remains focused on strengthening the service and ensuring it helps the government fulfil its objectives. The civil service must not be seen as a dumping ground for job seekers, but must attract the best and the brightest who will contribute fresh ideas and a determination to solving our socio-economic problems,’’ the president added. He appreciated civil servants for their role in the realisation of the targets of his administration.

“The role and importance of the civil service cannot be over emphasised. A strong civil service is the bedrock on which good governance, policy execution and pathways for the delivery of democratic dividends can be achieved.

“I am further delighted to note your acknowledgement of the giant strides this administration has made since its inception in repositioning the federal civil service for greater productivity and enhanced performance. I take note of the various milestone achievements you have listed which symbolises our commitment to the civil service in spite of the many challenges that we encountered from the beginning of this journey,’’ he said.

On the request for salary review for civil servants by the committee, the president acknowledged the urgent need for a general salary review in the federal public service due to inflation amid general economic disruption.

“However, I wish to urge you to appreciate the revenue constraints being presently faced by the government which is caused mainly by the activities of unscrupulous citizens through the theft of our crude oil, a major contributor to our revenue base.

Read also: FG transmits 2023-2025 MTEF to NASS

This is compounded by the global economic downturn as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to price increases not just in the costs of goods and services globally, but also in the transportation of these goods and services across the globe. You are also aware of the enormous burden placed on our finances by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Let me also note the significant investment we have had to make in security over the last seven years, which means other sectors of the economy have not been able to receive as much funding as we would have liked. It is only when our country is secured, that we can proceed and take on other aspects of our economic challenges,’’ he added.

President Buhari explained that investment in security assets had been at a huge cost, after several decades of neglect.

“However, my confidence in the Nigerian armed forces is unshaken, and I have tasked the chief of defence staff and his service chiefs to take the war to these criminals who have made life difficult for many Nigerians,” he said.

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, said the ASCSN has been supportive in the implementation of the government’s policies.

On his part, Okon, ASCSN, the president noted that the administration had been “worker- friendly’’ with the implementation of far- reaching reforms, which include regular payment of salaries and allowances, increase in minimum wage, extension of retirement age for certain categories of workers, like teachers, and sustenance of the size of public service in spite of financial constraints.

Okon called for full payment of gratuity at retirement, and an increase in the budget of the national housing fund. He said the increasing cost of living had made it difficult for many public servants to carry on in spite of the minimum wage review, advising that the benefits accruing to all public servants should also be harmonised for fairness.

“There should be equal pay for jobs of equal value,’’ he added.

The labour leader commended President Buhari for ensuring access and inclusivity in governance, noting that it was the first time the association was meeting with a president of the country.