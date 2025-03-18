…makes first investment

Yatsar Capital Partners, a Lagos-based investment firm, has disclosed the first close of Yatsar Real Estate Private Equity (YREPE) Fund at N31 billion (~$20 million).

Yatsar Capital Partners is a diversified real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and development of real estate assets in Nigeria’s most dynamic markets.

YREPE is backed by Nigerian pension funds and insurance companies who are seeking a disciplined and low-risk approach to investing in the real estate asset class.

“We are excited to reach our first close and deeply grateful to our investors who have supported us in this journey,” said Obi Nwogugu, CEO, Yatsar Capital Partners.

This maiden fund has a target size of N55 billion and will invest in grade-A income generating assets and also in demand driven commercial development opportunities.

The firm prioritises a proactive approach to real estate investment, focusing on making informed decisions based on foresight and extensive experience to generate future value in properties.

Along with the first close, YREPE also made its first investment in the sale and leaseback of the Rising Sun building, a class-A mixed use asset on Alfred Rewane Road in Lagos, Nigeria.

The building, which is located on the most sought-after office stretch in Nigeria, includes five floors of grade-A commercial office space, and seven floors of residential accommodation, all occupied by corporate tenants.

“We are thankful for the partnership with BAT Nigeria in closing our first investment through the Rising Sun Building transaction. We look forward to playing a key role in channelling private capital into the compelling opportunities we see in the Nigerian market,” Nwogugu said.

Yatsar Capital Partners invests through the acquisition of income generating assets and development opportunities in Nigeria. Target sectors include office, industrial, residential, hospitality, data centers, educational and healthcare.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu

