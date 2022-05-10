Why Pinnock Prime Estate is good destination for home buyers

Pinnock Prime Estate, moderate housing estate situated beside Pinnock Beach Estate in Lekki Peninsula ll, is a good residential destination for home buyers with taste for luxury living, the developers have said.

The estate, owned by UAC Property Development Company’s (UPDC), is envisioned to become a highly sought-after site and service development and a residential destination of choice within the area.

Odunayo Ojo, UPDC’s MD/CEO, says the project is also poised to create a new benchmark for suburban living in a secure and close-knit enclave, setting the standards for premium quality homes.

Infrastructure and recreational facilities planned for the estate include a Park with a play area, tree-lined streets, beautiful landscaping, gatehouse, secured access gate and signage, facility management office, and visitors’ parking.

Other facilities are road network and walkways, streetlight, industrial borehole, water treatment and storage facility, underground power supply systems including transformer, sewage treatment plant system and road drainage systems.

Pinnock Prime Estate has 18 plots and they are allocated along the lines of high and low-density plots. Available plots range from 513 square metres to 960 square metres (sqm).

High Density plots of 703sqm – 960sqm can accommodate 6 – 7 units of apartments, while Low Density plots of 513sqm can accommodate two units of semi-detached houses or one detached house per plot.

Construction work for the project’s infrastructure has commenced and the scheme is on course to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.