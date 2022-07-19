Vines Realty commits to business integrity, unveils brand ambassador

Vines Realty, a real estate investment and development firm, says it is committed to doing real estate business that has integrity and deep consideration for human feelings.

The managing director of the company, Obaraifo Udoh, disclosed this during an interactive session with pressmen at the unveiling of Nancy Isime as the company’s Brand Ambassador in Lagos recently.

Udoh described the real estate business in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, as “volatile and fraudulent” which is why they at Vines Reality have decided to do it differently by giving it a human face.

“We felt that the real estate market needed a company that has human feeling in mind. We have come to fill that gap. We put ourselves in people’s shoes and feel we should solve their needs,” he said, stressing that “as a brand, Vine Realty stands for integrity and trust in the business we do.”

Continuing, he said, “being a humanitarian business means we are going to put the interest of human beings first in all that we do or say. We have to see everybody as a human being and when we do that, we will not defraud them.

“Putting human interest first means we are not going to cheat or shortchange them. We believe that when we begin to put humanity first in all that we do as individuals and even as a country, things will change for the better.”

Udoh gave reasons for the choice of Nancy Isime as their Brand Ambassador. According to him, the company has a global clientele base and so needed a brand ambassador that has that reach.

He added that based on research and popular demand, they decided on Nancy Isime, stressing that she fits into the kind of brand ambassador they wanted to represent the company on national, continental and global scheme of things.

“We want to scale up our operations and that is why we went out to get a brand ambassador; we decided on Isime because, as a brand, she stands for genuineness, originality, perseverance and service,” he said.

Nancy Isime is a Nigerian actress, model and media personality. The 30-year old lady from Edo State, went to the University of Lagos for her higher education. She is an award winner and has in her kitty ‘The Future Awards Africa Nigeria Prize for On Air Personality (TV)’.

The choice of Isime also signposts the company’s next business move which, according to the managing director, is focusing on the youth.

“We are now looking at the youth and that is why we are starting a programme in which we want to make one million youths millionaires. We started out in December last year. The aim of that is to empower as many young people as possible,” the managing director revealed..

He noted that the youth were the largest segment of the Nigerian society, arguing that if you have many of them with the right mindset, you have a better nation.

“To do that, you have to empower them. We have therefore set up a real estate marketing structure and this year alone, we have registered businesses for many of them and we are not going to stop there. We are training them on how to become business owners. We teach them how to run, own and structure a business. We teach them how to set up a business and make it a global brand,” he added.