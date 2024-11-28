Veritasi Homes to launch ‘Tinuola Towers’ in Lagos Dec. 1

Nola Adetola

Veritasi Homes and Property, a leading real estate development company in Nigeria, is set to launch its newest masterpiece – Tinuola Towers – on December 1, 2024.

Situated in one of the most sought-after locations in Lagos, Banana Island, Ikoyi, the towers promises to redefine what it means to live in luxury.

A statement signed by Nola Adetola, the company’s chief executive officer, on Thursday, said the strategic positioning of the towers offers more than just spectacular views of the city’s vibrant horizon as “it places residents at the pulse of convenience, proximity to top-notch amenities, and a lifestyle that few will be fortunate enough to experience.”

According to him, “With a proven track record of delivering world-class developments, Veritasi has earned its reputation as a trusted builder and visionary in the Nigerian property market. Their commitment to quality, precision, and sustainable design has made them a trusted partner for discerning homeowners.

“Tinuola Towers is set to take this legacy to new heights, offering an unmatched living experience in Lagos. From fixtures to fittings, every piece of the development reflects the meticulous attention to detail that Veritasi Homes is known for, combining opulence with modern functionalities that speak to the discerning tastes of high-end buyers.

“In a groundbreaking move, we seamlessly integrated environmentally conscious design elements into the towers, setting a new benchmark for upscale developments in Nigeria. This fusion of luxury with sustainability marks a significant turning point in the Nigerian real estate sector. With energy-efficient systems, water-saving technologies, and eco-friendly building materials, Tinuola Towers is not just about living in style, but living responsibly.

“The sustainability features of Tinuola Towers are a first for luxury residential developments in Nigeria. It’s a bold step forward in a country that is increasingly aware of the need to reduce its carbon footprint while embracing modern comforts. This initiative is bound to resonate with those who desire the best of both worlds — a prestigious address that aligns with their values and priorities.”

With the countdown to the official launch of Tinuola Towers, the excitement surrounding the development is palpable. With only a limited number of units set to be released at this first phase, The CEO said this is an opportunity for those who value true exclusivity, luxury and privacy, to own a piece of a future-forward living space that combines impeccable design, sustainable living, and the legacy of a trusted real estate developer.

Veritasi Homes & Property is Africa’s fastest-growing real estate development company, recently recognised by Financial Times as one of the continent’s fastest-growing businesses. The prestigious ranking positions Veritasi as the only Nigerian real estate company to make the list.

Additionally, Veritasi is the first indigenous African real estate company to receive the coveted B/stable global investment rating from the respected European credit rating agency, Scope Ratings. A true disruptor in the real estate industry, Veritasi Homes is transforming the market by delivering world-class, innovative, and value-driven properties. The company focuses on creating exceptional living spaces in prime locations across Nigeria, all while prioritizing customer satisfaction at every step.

Share