Veritasi Homes, Lagos Business School empower 100 realtors

Veritasi Homes and Properties in collaboration with the Lagos Business School have empowered the top 100 realtors in the country.

The real estate organisation trained and equipped the realtors during the 2022 Veritasi Realtors Conference held recently in Lagos.

Speaking on the event’s outcome, Nkemdilim Iheanachor, senior lecturer, Strategy and International Business, Lagos Business School, expressed delight, saying it is a laudable initiative.

“We are happy to co-organize this with Veritasi Homes. We also look forward to organizing more editions subsequently,” he said.

“There were dynamic training sessions in the three-day conference, such as personal branding, leadership, sales, and marketing, among others,” he further said.

“The participants and everyone else who attended this conference will attest to the tremendous value gotten from the information shared during this event.”

Also speaking, Adetola Nola, chief executive officer of Veritasi Homes and Properties, also shared his satisfaction with the conference’s turnout.

“Veritasi Homes is known for excellent delivery of projects and initiatives, and I am glad that this was no different. We are passionate about creating wealth opportunities for Nigerians,” Nola said.

He noted that through the conference, the partnership has been able to equip the participants with timely and valuable information that would generate profit if well implemented.

According to him, the participants were carefully selected. “Through this conference, I believe we have provided a platform for fostering networking and business relationships.”

“Our partnership with the Lagos Business School is a long-term strategic one aimed at enhancing the capabilities of our realtors. We are committed to their training as we believe it would impact the quality of participants’ business. We also look forward to making this a recurring event.”

One of the participating realtors at the event, Achodo Confidence, attested to the value gotten from the conference.

“I have just two words for it, mind-blowing! It was a highly enriching and impactful conference. I am grateful to Veritasi Homes for this opportunity. The speakers were experienced and delivered much value to us. Everything was just amazing and well organized. I learned so much, and I’m eager to implement all that I gained from the conference.”

The Realtors’ Conference aims to develop and equip realtors to excel in the real estate sector organized by Veritasi Homes and Properties, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, in conjunction with the Lagos Business School.