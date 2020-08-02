Surveyors, Valuers to partner government on public projects

The new President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers,(NIESV), Emma Okas Wike has revealed its organisation’s plan to partner government at all levels on the best way to generate funds that will enable government finance its activities and public-oriented projects in Nigeria without having to resort to borrowing.

Speaking at a recent meeting he held in Lagos with the the executive producer of National Real Estate TV programme, Meckson Innocent Okoro, Wike affirmed that the partnership was necessary at this crucial period in the world that the coronavirus pandemic has created dislocation in the world economy.

During the meeting, they both agreed that the on-going National Advocacy and Publicity drive established by the immediate past regime of NIESV would continue to create positive impact within the Nigerian public.

They expressed the optimism that ‘’Within a very short time the advocacy and publicity drive would stamp in the heart of the Nigerian public the identity of professional Estate Surveyors and Valuers as presently exist in Nigeria.”