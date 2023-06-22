Sujimoto architectural masterpiece, ‘LucreziaBySujimoto’ gets global recognition
.......ranked among Porcelanosa exclusive lists of outstanding designs
Speaking on the recognition, Sijibomi Ogundele, Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, said, “In creating the Lucrezia, our intention was to build the best living experience any HNI could ever dream of. This is why we visited the best penthouses in Dubai and the best homes in Cape Town; we came back armed with the right team of experts, ensuring we cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s in the delivery of the most luxurious building any human being can ever wish for”.