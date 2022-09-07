Sterling Homes opens office in Rwanda

Sterling Homes, a Nigerian property development company, has expanded its operations beyond the shores of Nigeria as it opened its new office in Rwanda.

In a statement, the real estate firm said it will be spreading its tentacles globally to assist in reducing the gap in housing deficit and providing sustainable real estate development, starting with the launch of its new office in Rwanda.

“Empowering the African real estate industry with our innovative real estate solution is what Sterling Homes is poised to achieve, and that’s what we’ve done since our entry,” Kunle Adeyemi, CEO of Sterling Homes said in the statement.

He expressed excitement about the company’s new development. He held that the extended services to Rwanda would not only increase the real estate company’s customer base but also make room for increased access to homeownership for the average citizen and create better living experiences for Rwandans.

Read also: Real Estate firms partner to develop 10,000 smart homes for civil servants, others

“Our expansion is in line with our mission of creating and building communities where people can thrive. We have continued to prioritize our client’s comfort and we are focused on offering real estate solutions to enable people of all classes in Rwanda to have access to affordable and quality housing that will make them feel safe, important, and loved,” Adeyemi added.

“Since 2014, we have kept to our word of transforming the real estate sector in Nigeria with our land and housing projects which have created a safe haven for over 1,000 families, retirees, return-seeking investors (both local & international), and professionals.”

Kola Afeni, Sterling Homes’ project manager gave more insight into the company’s developments which he regarded as a “stepping stone for greater things to come.”

He said, “Rwanda is an investor-friendly climate with untapped opportunities, we are confident in the services we provide and we are very positive about the outcome. We have an outstanding track record in Nigeria and we believe Rwanda will be no exception.”

“Our experience in Nigeria, as well as the positive impact, achieved so far has strengthened our commitment towards turning housing dreams into reality by providing affordable homes with a core focus on innovative designs that resonate with luxury, comfort, and ease.”

Afeni noted that the company strives to make homeownership a reality for many in terms of its quality, pricing and service.

He listed some of the projects they have worked on, which includes D’avalon, Haviah court, Victoria Court, Majesty Court, Jewel Garden, Havilah Park & Gardens, Moriah Parks & Gardens, Barachel Parks & Gardens.