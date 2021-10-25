Sit-at-home: Muna Real Estate moves conference date to November 3

The management of Muna Real Estate Limited has announced the rescheduling of its Real Estate Formula 1.0 Conference earlier slated for November 6, 2021 to now hold on November 3, 2021.

The difficult decision to change the date of the conference, according to the management, was after a series of meeting held by the stakeholders, speakers and panelists and in response to the announcement made by the IPOB spokesmen ordering the people in South-East to “sit at home” from November 5-10, 2021.

“We understand that this change may cause great inconvenience for you and we sincerely apologize and hope that you understand the reason for the sudden change of date. We are working on making this a life changing conference packed with valuable information, financial benefits and many other money-making opportunities”, the management pleaded.

The Real Estate Formula 1.0 Conference is the largest real estate investment conference in Africa structured to change people’s mindset about money regardless of the field, as well as to train and certify a large number of real estate investors.

The one-day conference also aims to teach people how to make money in the real estate industry, amid presenting a lifetime opportunity to get access to templates, blueprints and strategies that have been used to close deals worth millions over the years in the industry.

Convened by Muna Real Estate Limited, a global real estate firm with partners and investments across the globe, the conference is further designed to reveal strategies that have been tested and known to generate cash flow and maximum return to real estate investors. Participants are expected to learn how to: build and sustain wealth, learn from real estate billionaires, network with top CEOs in various industries, display products or services to an audience ready to buy, network and build contacts with other entrepreneurs.

They will also be awarded professional certification, among other benefits.

“We at Muna Real Estate Limited firmly believe that real estate investing is the safest path to financial freedom, and that everyone who has the breath of life also has the right to financial freedom. We are indeed setting everyone on the track to financial freedom, one client at a time. We have been a positive driving force within the Real Estate Industry in Nigeria and across the Globe”, it concluded.