Royal Colony unveils Oduduwa Court estate in Epe

Royal Colony Limited, a top fast-rising real estate firm in Nigeria has launched its new estate – Oduduwa Court in Epe, Lagos State.

Kolade Afeez Oladigbolu, group chairman of Royal Colony Limited during the opening told subscribers and stakeholders that the Oduduwa Court will reflect the evergreen land, in the Epe area of the state.

According to him, the estate is carefully developed to provide serenity, recreation, and natural appeal to its residents, noting that the Oduduwa Court has topography perfect for residents seeking a tranquil and natural environment.

The estate is among the top-notch estates in Epe that has primary infrastructure such as a gated fence, amazing road network, proper drainage system, and good water supply among others.

It lies in the neighbourhood of other estates such as; the Dangote Refinery, Alaro City, Lekki Airport, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Epe Resort and Spa, Jubillee Resort, Eleganza Industrial City, and Atlantic Hall School among others.

During the unveiling, the group chairman said that the estate has a residential space with a natural appeal perfect for holiday getaways and a sweet escape from the hustle and bustle of Lagos metropolitan.

He noted that residential plot sizes in the estate are available in 300sqm and 600sqm and have a title of Freehold and registered survey. Its prices range from N1.5million to N2.5million, which includes all statutory charges. The payment structure is flexible and available for 12 months.