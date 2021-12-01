Royal Colony launches Southern Point Estate

In a bid to provide affordable housing for Nigerians, Royal Colony has launched its Southern Point Estate located along Lekki-Epe Fara-park estate, Sangotedo, Ajah.

The southern point estate is a carefully designed estate, with a 21st-century standard architectural plan.

The project was thoroughly reviewed by all state and federal building authorities before it was approved.

It boasts of four bedrooms terrace house with a BQ on two floors (off-plan). While the master retreat offers a romantic Juliet balcony where you can breathe and enjoy the serenity and warm sunsets on your property.

Kolade Afeez Oladigbolu, managing director and chief executive officer, Royal Colony Limited, said “your first visit to this charming home will certainly not be your last. As soon as you enter the driveway, you feel like you are in your private hideaway, set on magnificent acres (18,210 square meters).

“At royal colony homes, our credibility always speaks for us. We have delivered over 1000 units and believe 1000 people can’t all be wrong.

“Some of the features of the southern point includes gated estate, Topnotch security, Smart entry, 24 hours power supply, CCTV, biodigester soak away, personal intercom, prepaid meter, jacuzzi in the master bedroom, fully furnished kitchen, stylish pop, quality tiles all-round,” he said.

He added that individuals can own a piece of land in the magnificent estate by paying in full or through installment payment with an initial deposit of 30percent and spread the balance over a period of 12 months.

He stated that everyone is free to walk into the site any day and anytime to ascertain the quality of the estate projects.