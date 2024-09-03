Residential opportunity at Universal One beckons 48 families to Alaro City

The completion of some residential units at Universal One, a project of Universal Homes located in the heart of Alaro City, has opened homeownership opportunity for Nigerians with taste for luxury, class and unique lifestyle in an exclusive neighbourhood.

It was an exciting moment in the crowded housing market at the weekend as families who have tapped into that opportunity offered by Universal One gathered to take possession of their homes.

48 homes were up for grabs and these are part of the first phase of the entire Universal One scheme which will, on completion, deliver about 576 units of apartments. The homes whose keys were handed over to their buyers are contained in three 3-storey blocks, each comprising 16 units of two-bedroom apartments.

Described as family-friendly, master-planned community, Universal One boasts of top-notch facilities. The two-bedroom apartments, according to the developers, are expandable to three and four-bedroom contemporary apartments, offering a tranquil, yet modern living experience powered by world-class amenities and Alaro City’s commitment to greenry and nature.

“Today marks not just the completion of structures, but also the beginning of new journeys, dreams, and memories. This is a great milestone that reflects our commitment to providing quality living spaces that enhance lives, “Khadfila Belgore-Yusuf, Head, Legal and Compliance at Alaro City, said.

Belgore-Yusuf, who represented Yomi Ademola, the managing director of Alaro City, told the new homeowners that the day was a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the trust they placed in Alaro City management to deliver on their promises.

“Your decision to invest in Universal Homes is not only a financial commitment, but also a significant step towards securing a better future for yourselves and your families,” she added, noting that the management was deeply honoured to be a part of the journey with the homeowners.

In his opening remarks, John Latham, Universal Homes’ management director, said the company’s mission was to create investment grade properties for their customers, pointing out that choosing Alaro City as a high growth location was no small part of that mission.

According to him, the homes were a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering not just homes, but also thriving communities centred around high-quality affordable living spaces in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to hand over the keys to these first homes and welcome the first residents to their new neighbourhood,” he said, adding, “building on our success across the continent in Kenya, where we have handed over more than 1,000 homes and have a pipeline of over 2,000 currently under construction, we bring our expertise in creating vibrant communities and constructing exceptional homes to Nigeria.”

He said Universal One is more than just a collection of houses, but a destination where residents can experience a lifestyle enriched by world-class amenities. “We are dedicated to creating spaces that foster connection, promote well-being and elevate everyday living,” he assured.

Universal Homes is the only developer so far to offer residential opportunity to Nigerians in Alaro City which is one of the best planned new cities in Nigeria in league with Eko Atlantic City, Gracefield Island, and Orange City, all of which are cities rising on reclaimed land from the sea/lagoons.

Alaro City is conceived as a 2,000-hectare city development located within the Northwest Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone with a registered and unencumbered C of O title. It features industrial grade standard roads, including an eight-lane, 60-metre-wide boulevard which is one of the largest privately owned roads in Africa; 24-hour electricity via privately owned IPP, water, drains, sewage, ICT, etc.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE