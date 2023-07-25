Realtor explains why property lawyers matter in real estate transactions

In the dynamic world of real estate, having a legal expert by your side is crucial to navigate the complexities of property transactions, Umoh Blessing Bassey, a real estate consultant at New Haven Properties, has said.

She notes that while many lawyers may possess knowledge in various legal fields, it is essential to recognize the value of specialized property lawyers, pointing out that these professionals have in-depth understanding of the intricacies of property laws and regulations, making them indispensable allies for both buyers and sellers in the real estate market.

Property lawyers not only possess a comprehensive understanding of property laws, but also have wealth of experience in dealing with property-related matters. Their expertise ranges from property transfers, land use and zoning, property disputes, contracts, and titles, ensuring that clients are well-informed and protected throughout the transaction process.

According to Bassey, the role of property lawyers cannot be underestimated. “Property lawyers bring a unique skill set to the table. Their specialized knowledge allows them to identify potential legal pitfalls and provide sound advice to clients, ensuring that their interests are safeguarded,” she said.

One of the key advantages of hiring a property lawyer is their ability to offer a comprehensive review of contracts and agreements and in the opinion of Bassey, “prroperty transactions involve intricate legal documents, and it is crucial to have someone who can meticulously examine these documents to identify any potential risks or loopholes. Property lawyers have an eye for detail and can negotiate favorable terms for their clients.”

Read also: More affordable housing underway as developer launches The Maison

She added that property lawyers possessed deep understanding of property valuation, financing, and taxation which, she explained, were vital aspects of any real estate transaction. “Property lawyers can provide valuable insights into property valuation and ensure that clients are paying a fair price. They also assist in navigating complex financing options and ensure that all tax obligations are met,” she said.

In addition to their legal expertise, property lawyers offer an extra layer of security and trust, particularly when dealing with substantial investments. Bassey emphasized the importance of selecting a property lawyer who was financially at the same level as the client, saying that in order to minimize the risk of fraud or conflict of interest, it was advisable to engage a property lawyer who was financially stable and independent. “This ensures that his interests align with those of the client, and there is less likelihood of unethical practices,” he added.

Continuing, she said, “while legal representation is essential in any legal matter, the specialized knowledge and experience of property lawyers make them a valuable asset in real estate transactions; investing in a property lawyer not only provides legal protection, but also instills confidence.”