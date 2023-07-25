More affordable housing underway as developer launches The Maison

Efforts at bridging the housing gap in Nigeria received a boost recently as a property developer entered the market determined to create more affordable housing solutions for Nigerian home seekers.

Recently, the developer, known as FlipScript Homes, a real estate firm run by Chika Ike, an entrepreneur, unveiled its newest real estate project, The Maison, promising to deliver in time and on budget.

The Maison, located at Oakland Estate, Sangotedo in Lekki, is a tastefully designed housing project consisting of two 4-bedroom duplexes, and two apartment buildings that consist of 12 units of 2-bedrooms and 1-bedroom flats each.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Ike said the firm is driven by the vision to provide high-standard, affordable housing and facilitate seamless home ownership for Nigerians.

“Investing in real estate is one of the best decisions because it has afforded me the opportunity to grow steadily and consistently over the years. It will also enable me to carefully and systematically diversify my investment portfolios,” she said.

According to her, investing in the real estate sector will also help her in contributing towards job creation and the economic development of Lagos State.

“Real estate is very tangible, you can see it, you can feel it, and you can touch it. It is the only investment option that guarantees its investor of appreciation value,” she said.

The project is the brainchild of Chika Ike who loved real estate at a young age. The Maison is designed to meet the need of potential homeowners. Located after the prestigious Lagos Business School, Lekki Lagos, it has been crafted to elevate the living experience in a calm, contemporary design-inspired architecture and excellent road network.

It is in a safe and serene neighbourhood with round-the-clock security, portable pipe-borne water, a modern sustainable solar system, and easy access to a hospital, supermarket and other major places of interest, such as restaurants, schools, banks, churches and mosques.

The property is located in a gated estate, featuring 24hrs security, a modern playground for children and a relaxation area, adequate parking, and comes fully fitted with kitchen wares and wardrobes, all en-suite, a standby generator and security cameras among others.

“This property presents a very promising investment opportunity for my clients. It will give returns right now and even in the future. I am confident my clients will have peace of mind because this property is marketable,” said a realtor, who commended the developer of the property.