When real estate professionals gather in Nigeria for the 75th International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) world congress in June this year, the focus will be real estate renaissance.

The Nigerian chapter of the federation has assured that the country is set to host the four-day congress beginning from June 9 to 13 at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos. This is the first time the congress will be held in Africa.

The event will bring together global real estate professionals, offering a unique opportunity for networking and learning within the industry.

FIABCI is a global business networking organization for real estate professionals, including property developers, investors, brokers, and consultants.

It provides a platform for international collaboration, education, and advocacy in the real estate sector and works with organizations like the UN, the World Bank, and national real estate associations to promote sustainable and innovative real estate practices worldwide.

Briefing the media on the upcoming event in Lagos last Friday, Adeniji Adele, Africa president of FIABCI, said Lagos was chosen because of its position as an economic and business hub in Africa.

“We will use the opportunity to demonstrate what we have in Africa in terms of real estate, showcase the benefits to the continent, and demonstrate sustainability in terms of real estate development,” he said.

Adele called on colleagues from around the world, especially Africa, to rally round FIABCI Nigeria for the success of the congress. According to him, the event will provide a deep understanding of the Nigerian real estate environment.

With the theme, ‘Global Real Estate Renaissance,’, the occasion will be an opportunity to show off Nigeria’s iconic real estate projects with visits to Eko Atlantic City – Africa’s premier smart city, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Marina financial district in Lagos, and some urban renewal projects.

Also speaking, Gladstone Opara, past president of FIABCI Nigeria, said, “it is a payback opportunity for Nigeria. We never thought it would happen. We will showcase what we have in Africa in terms of real estate.

“There will be opportunity to network with real estate practitioners and professionals from all over the world.” With presence in about 73 countries, FIABCI offers numerous benefits to its members, including, global networking, access to a worldwide network of real estate professionals, facilitating international business opportunities.

Others are professional development which gives opportunities to enhance expertise through educational programmes and international exchange initiatives.

Business growth which gives platforms to create and expand business ventures on an international scale and access to resources by utilizing FIABCI’s online tools, resource libraries, and member directories to stay informed about global real estate trends.

Another is event participation which gives eligibility to attend FIABCI events at local, national, and global levels, often at discounted rates.

In Nigeria, FIABCI operates as FIABCI-Nigeria, providing local real estate professionals with access to global benefits. The chapter offers opportunities for knowledge sharing, international business collaborations, and professional development tailored to the Nigerian real estate market.

