Quality living, education underway as developer breaks ground for Idera-De project

Quality living, education, health and leisure facilities are on the way for a community in Mowe, Ogun State as Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited turned the sod recently for a project that will accommodate school building, clinic, grocery stores, recreational and other facilities.

The project called Idera-De, a Yoruba name meaning ‘comfort is here’, is primarily a residential apartment building project that promises comfort and luxury for the people in that community.

Speaking at the ground breaking event, Dotun Oloyede, the managing director of Rolad Properties, revealed that the new project would comprise 1000 apartments to be delivered in phases.

“It is designed in a community structure where we will be having a school, clinic, grocery stores and a recreational park centre. Wellness is the key and we will build recreational facilities. It is meant to bring comfort at a very affordable rate. It is not about where you live but how you live,” Oloyede said.He disclosed that the apartments would come in 3 bedroom bungalows, duplexes and plots of land for those who may want to carry out the building projects by themselves.

According to him, “the project will be powered with renewable energy, thereby reducing emission. The ozone layer emission from this estate will be minimal and there will be less noise pollution too.”

He explained that the project would have, at least, 5000 people who will be part of the project development as professionals or artisans, adding that there had been many engagements with stakeholders and professionals to ensure the road was accessible and free.

Explaining what informed the new Rolad logo which was unveiled alongside the ground-breaking event, Oloyede said, “everyday we make out things new and the newness comes with fresh ideas.”

“We are not just refreshing the brand, but also bringing new things on-board. We are opening our UK office, a 1000-unit project and a whole lot of other projects coming up under the brand. So, we just feel it’s a good time to give the brand another look,” he explained.

Tiamiyu Yusuf, an investor in Rolad Properties, described the company as peace of mind, calling on other investors to key into the project which will deliver a lot of value.

“The opportunity here will provide a lot of value to those that will invest and patronize Rolad Properties. Everything is being catered for in Rolad Properties and Idera-De is not different. It is what I call peace of mind,” he said.