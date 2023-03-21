Pertinence launches Oneapp, property flex to ease real estate investment

Pertinence, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, has unveiled Oneapp, a web application designed to ease investing in real estate assets by people of all economic backgrounds and income levels.

The launch of the app, hailed as a groundbreaking fusion of real estate and technology, was held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, Tunji Ademuyiwa, head of technology at Pertinence Group, said Oneapp was developed to offer a variety of services, beginning with land purchase, with flexible financing options and plainly stated terms and conditions, so that anyone can make decisions about investing in real estate with adequate knowledge.

He said: “Pertinence had worked on a few tech initiatives like Realvest, Homify, and Real Max. Now, we want to combine all of these distinct functionalities into a single platform where users can access everything real estate.”

“By everything real estate, I mean land, houses, rentals, and leases, whatever it is as long as it’s real estate, we want to have it all in one spot, that’s why we dubbed it Oneapp,” he said.

Ademuyiwa, who also serves as CEO, Datafirst Technologies, said that signing up was free and easy, and that customers could access a variety of real estate products right from their dashboard. He added that installment payments were also supported by the app, and that a user could choose to sign up as a realtor and receive commissions from sales made by customers that register under them.

In addition, a flexible property-ownership package, Property Flex, was introduced along with the app.

Pertinence said Property Flex was created to democratise access to real estate investment; owning land assets or properties has historically been out of reach for people with low income, including students, corps members, young workers, and small business owners.

Commenting on the package, Sunday Olorunsheyi, co-founder of Pertinence Group, acknowledged that although flexible payment for properties had since gained traction in the real estate industry, introducing Oneapp would streamline the procedure and make it easy for more people to jump on the train.

“When we first entered the business world more than 10 years ago as Pertinence, we made it clear that our company would focus on people empowerment and enterprise development. The story is crystal clear if you look at our trajectory. We have always focused on finding methods to empower people at every stage of our business.

“At this time, we realized that although more people would have been interested in real estate investing, doing so would have been extremely difficult for them given the high price of purchasing real estate,” he said. “So, we made the decision to create a flexible payment strategy that would motivate them to join the real estate bandwagon.

“The primary difference between our flexible payment plan and those offered by many other real estate firms is that our technology makes it simple and smooth for subscribers. So, our goal with Property Flex is to free investors from the need to make a sizable upfront commitment by enabling them to buy, hold, and sell land at their own speed. No matter what their financial situation, we think everyone should be able to participate in real estate.”

On his part, Wisdom Ezekiel, co-founder of Pertinence Group, stated that the introduction of Oneapp marked the beginning of the end for conventional methods of sealing real estate deals. He stated that customers would no longer need to go to the company’s office to pick up payment receipts and other papers; instead, everything would be available to them on their dashboards.

He continued, “Oneapp is an emerging concept. We are only starting with the first phase of the tech today. We believe Oneapp is capable of much more, and in the coming months, we intend to make the public aware of a great deal more.

“What we hope to accomplish with Oneapp is for us as a real estate company to have an app that manages everything about land purchase, home ownership, rentals, and leasing, such that a client from anywhere in the world can get onboard Oneapp and doesn’t even have to visit our office but be able to do everything including payment for properties and allocation of the same from the comfort of his home.”

Also present at the launch were real estate agents, staff and stakeholders in Pertinence Group as well as other guests who graced the occasion with lots of excitement.