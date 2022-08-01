Pertinence Group unveils 10th year anniversary with Wealth Summit 3.0

Pertinence Group, a real estate firm based in Lagos, Nigeria, hosted the third edition of its annual wealth summit to commemorate ten years of making people wealthy.

The summit themed ‘The Real Money of Lagos’ held on Saturday, 30 July 2022, at The Dome, KICC Mende, Maryland Lagos, provided the avenue for attendees to get inspired and maximize great opportunities geared towards wealth creation and management.

While giving his presentation titled ‘The Mind of a Wealthy Man’ at the summit, Sunday Olorunsheyi, partner and co-founder, Pertinence Group, said the wealth summit was started in 2020 to help people define their journey to financial freedom and understand the process of building transgenerational wealth, a rare phenomenon in Africa.

“A wealthy man understands the process of making money and is not in a hurry to make money because he knows it will be passed down through generations,” Olurunsheyi added.

“When we first started, we couldn’t afford to buy lands on Banana Island, so we went after cassava islands, knowing these places or bushes would become cities, and we made over a thousand percent because we waited a long time,” he said.

Following the same line of thought of creating wealth through land assets, Niyi Adesanya, CEO of Fifth Gear Plus and one of the summit speakers, stated that real estate is the oldest source of wealth throughout the ages.

“Shelter is a necessity of life, whether for personal or commercial reasons.” This makes real estate the oldest and most inclusive industry for wealth creation; by inclusive, I mean it is open to as many people as are willing to participate,” the CEO added.

Furthermore, Wisdom Ezekiel, co-founder of Pertinence Group, stated in his address on wealth creation in Lagos that having an eye for opportunities is one of the most important wealth transforming factors.

“I came to Lagos as a teenager to look for money, and I did ‘boy-boy,’ also known as apprenticeship, for 5 years,” Ezekiel explained. Although I was not settled because I did not finish the seven years, God settled me; opportunities were also deciding factors for me.”

Read also: Take a ‘Living Trust’ to protect your wealth

Speaking further, Ezekiel said, “The number of people empowered by Pertinence Group is in the thousands because I took advantage of opportunities of what people called problems, turned them into products, and exchanged them for profits.”

He stated that IRE – derived from the first letters of Inhabit, Resort, and Enterprise, which offers a space where people can live, relax, work, and make money – is the signature project of Pertinence Group that offers opportunities people can tap to create wealth.

Ezekiel also in his address listed ways to spot an opportunity in Lagos, including looking for elements of scarcity, problems in high demand, people willing to pay for it, trending with time, and having a specific target market.

Holding the same line of thought of creating wealth through real estate, Niyi Adesanya CEO, Fifth Gear Plus, and one of the speakers at the summit said real estate is the oldest source of wealth throughout the ages.

“Shelter is a necessity of life, whether for private or for commercial purposes. This makes real estate the oldest and most inclusive industry for creating wealth; by inclusive I mean it is open to as many people as willing to be part of it,” the CEO also said.

One of the summit’s highlights was when ten people won a plot of land each from Pertinence Group in a raffle draw to celebrate the company’s tenth anniversary.