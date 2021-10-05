Palton Morgan harnesses power of service for improved customer experience

Officials of Palton Morgan, a leading luxury real estate developer in Nigeria, have said that the company is, more than ever before, committed to harnessing the power of service in order to improve the experience level of their customers.

The officials disclosed that, in the past one year, they have redefined the way they carry out their tasks to increase service level in the face of the global pandemic called Coronavirus, explaining that the increase in the service level is aimed to raise customer experience level.

“We have transitioned from working remotely in the height of the pandemic to working in the office in shared spaces while maintaining the COVID-19 protocol,” Adeyemi Adebambo, the company’s Group Head of Customer Services and Handover said, revealing that they have learnt to receive more feedback and, in turn, provide support to their various customers.

Adebambo who spoke against the backdrop of this year’s Customer Service Week assured that this year the company would be celebrating their customers who believe in them and also the frontline members who have continued to dare the odds to provide exceptional services to those customers.

Customer Service week, he explained, is an international event to celebrate the importance of customer service and to appreciate the people who serve and support the customers on a daily basis.

He explained further that the week-long event is loaded with activities to reinforce the importance of service, disclosing that this year’s edition would take place between October 4 and 8, 2021 with the theme, ‘Power of Service’.

To mark the event, Palton Morgan has lined up a good number of exciting events which, according to Adebambo, include medical outreaches, training, team building activities, games, recognition scheme, gifts exchange, customer loyalty programs amongst others.

“We are determined to make the week memorable for our customer representatives and the customers who believe in our brand,” he assured.

As a company, Palton Morgan has its customers cut out or appropriately delineated due to its type of products and services offering. Its primary lines of business are acquisition, sales, construction and marketing of prime residential and commercial properties, property development and superior client advisory services within and outside the shores of its operation.

But going forward, it will be focusing more on delivering high-end luxury projects within the choicest locations in major cities in Africa and beyond. It has started this process by taking the right step in the right direction with three of the most exclusive real estate projects within Lagos and the recently commissioned and delivered Grenadines Resort Katampe Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory.