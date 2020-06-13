Palton Morgan appoints EMAAR executive as COO in race to expand Nigeria’s property industry

Palton Morgan, Nigeria’s foremost property development holding company, in its quest to deliver real estate projects and drive the exponential growth of Nigeria’s property industry has appointed former Emaar Pakistan Chief Executive Officer, Nidal Turjman as its new Group Chief Operating Officer.

Emaar Properties is one of the world’s most valuable and admired real estate development companies with diversified interests in real estate covering both commercial and residential property development. Emaar has a collective presence in 36 markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Pan-Asia, Europe and North America; where Mr. Turjman served almost 12 years in multiple leadership roles including CEO for multiple entities and developments regionally and internationally and led the growth and positioning of Emaar in several international markets.

Coming to the job with over 25 years of global experience and proven achievements in real estate development, property management, assets management, and diversified industries, which got him engaged in real estate investments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, and Morocco, with key roles, which played in the decision to bring him on board Palton Morgan Holdings at this crucial time.

Mr. Turjman, will lead the new strategies and push policies that will sustain the growth of Palton Morgan as the market leader in the largest African economy and fuel greatinnovation within the Nigerian property market.

He holds a BSc in Economics, Diploma of International Commercial Arbitration from Equity College, UK, and multiple executive development certificates in Project Management, FIDIC and Contract Management, among others.

Speaking on the appointment, Palton Morgan Holdings CEO, Adeyinka Adesope said the Group is pleased to welcome Turjman to the team as his career experiences bring further depth to the Palton Morgan workforce and supports the continued push for excellence, enhanced customers’ experience and improved performance across all its real estate portfolios.

Adesope said with the new COO having worked under different environments, markets

and challenges, which has empowered him to meet up with different business objectives, the Nigerian sector will be lifted adequately.

‘’His coming will lead to the further development of the Nigerian property sector as his experience in the growth of the UAE property sector will be brought to bear on our market. This is a sign of our determination to, not only be the leader in the sector but also to bring development to Nigeria and Africa property space’’, he asserted.