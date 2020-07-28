Opportunity opens for home buyers as Lakeside Court enters property market

For first time home buyers looking for affordable luxury with comfort, convenience, and flexibility of movement, Lakeview Court offers the opportunity as a new market destination.

As a new a housing development consisting of 12 three-bedroom flats arranged in two blocks of six 3-bedroom with all the rooms en-suite, Lakeside Court is a gated estate of quality finishing. The estate is owned by Pertrust Property & Investment Company Limited.

The estate is located in Amuwo-Odofin, a middle class Lagos suburb suitably located by Oshodi–Apapa Expressway—Mile 2 intersection of the Lagos–Badagry Expressway still under reconstruction. Mile 2 is planned to be a Main Station of the Lagos Light Rail Service which is under construction.

For ease of movement, Lakeside Court is well located for transportation around Lagos metropolis and for all the shopping and recreational amenities of Amuwo-Odofin/Festac Town.

The estate is about 30 minutes drive to Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Muritala Mohammed International Airport.

Amuwo-Odofin is fast developing into a fashionable middle-class suburb. It boasts of a 4-Star Golden Tulip Hotel, The Festival Mall which houses Shoprite and many other known quality shopping brands, and the prestigious Conference Centre of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

As a modern estate, Lakeside Court boasts top-notch facilities which, according to ‘Kunle Owuye, Pertrust’s Chairman/CEO, are provided for the comfort and enjoyment of the residents of the estate.

He listed those facilities as good sewage system, quality estate lightings, ample parking space, generator bay to supply the two blocks, potable water supply, gated estate with good security arrangement, exotic landscape and neighbourhood shopping and recreational amenities.

For home seekers interested in the estate, Owuye said the introductory selling price is set at N21 million, explaining that “this represents a fair market price taking into account the location and the amenities provided. There is an excellent potential for growth in investment value or capital appreciation in the short-term.”

He explained further that mortgage financing option was also available through their partner-mortgage finance institutions, adding that there was popular demand for the flats.

“The title deed is good. A Deed of Assignment, deriving from a registered title deed on the estate, granted by the Lagos State government, will be issued to buyers. The deed is available for inspection,” he assured.

He noted that, going by experts opinion, the flats were rated as good investment property because, as he put it, “substantial capital appreciation can be expected within two years of ownership; these flats should be of interest to first-time buyers and people resident abroad who would like to keep a holiday apartment in Lagos.”