‘Oakside estate becoming the face of new Lagos’

The co-founder and head of business development, Dukiya Investments, Lukman Shobowale said Oakside Estate situated at Ibeju Lekki, and newly allocated by the organisation is the new face of Lagos State.

Shobowale said this on Saturday during the allocation of lands in the estate and funfair ceremony, adding “to conclude a land is a bush is irrelevant in this our property business because “the bush of yesterday is the city we all live in today” Oakside is a housing estate with proximity to 3 major developments in Lagos which are the popular Dangote Refinery, the proposed New International Airport and the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He added, “Someone I personally know, about 13years ago, refused to invest in an area that was selling for just N150,000 saying it is waterlogged. And today, the land is selling for close to N80 million. Now, he is expressing deep regrets in his action.”

“Don’t wait till it becomes Lekki Phase 1 and other expensive places before you invest because it might just be too late then.”

Reacting, a staff of Dukiya, John Igbinosa asserted that Ibeju-Lekki, the location of the estate is going to be double what people see today in Lekki.

Read also: New oil law holds out possibilities, opportunities for real estate investors

“The two major reasons to invest in this estate is because it is in close proximity to multi-billion dollars investments & secondly because the area has a lot of government interest. It is also close to places where families and businesses can thrive.

In his remark, a customer, Alhaji Akinlabi said compared to the last time he visited the area, he is surprised at the level of infrastructural developments in the area so far and he is glad for all Dukiya does and represents to help people become property owners.

Special packages which include property documents, gifts and refreshments were presented to the subscribers of the estate.