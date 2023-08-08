More homeownership opportunity underway as developer launches Sardius Plots

For Nigerians who are looking for where and how to get on to the homeownership ladder in the affordable luxury segment of the property market, a new window has just opened as a developer recently launched a new scheme.

The new scheme known as Sardius Plots is an ambitious development that targets to acquire and develop 25,000 luxury serviced plots between now and 2035.

The developer, Gtext Lands which is a subsidiary of Gtext Holdings-a frontline real estate development firm in Nigeria- disclosed at the groundbreaking for Sardius Plots in Guzape 2, Abuja, that their target was to own, at least, 5000 luxury serviced plots across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“In line with our vision to be the largest developer of green and smart estates, come 2025, Gtext Lands has to come in to help so that the vision comes into manifestation across all the 36 states of Nigeria,” said Stephen Akintayo, chairman of Gtext Holdings, who was represented at the event by Martha Onsachi, CEO, Gtext Lands.

“It is our mission and vision to also make sure that, in each location, we own at least 5000 estates— in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ogun State, and all the 36 states and we are getting there. We are not only owning landed properties around these locations, but also choosing specific, prime locations to make sure that these estates are affordable for all classes of Nigerians,” the CEO added.

She explained that each of the firm’s plots in Guzape 2 cost N80 million with a flexible payment plan of up to 12 months to make the land all the more affordable even to low-income earners.

She stressed that they have a very flexible payment plan so that they could help the vision of Gtext Holdings, pointing out that, at Guzape 2, it was intentional because, in Guzape 1 currently, there were many people that live there. “So we are here in Guzape 2 to make sure that we provide luxury serviced plots for everyone,” she said.

Onsachi revealed that one of their unique selling points at Guzape was the location, “you can see that Gilmor Construction has started work. When we choose a location, we look at what is happening around, the development, the infrastructure, what is coming in, and how people that are coming here can attract people that can buy the property by the time they build.”

According to her, Guzape 1 was selling for N300 million currently, adding that Guzape 2 which was sold for N80 million today started selling for N10 million and it would go on and on which people that have the foresight have already seen what is going to be here.

Queeneth Uchendu, General Manager, GText Lands Abuja, remarked that the firm’s properties were neither too expensive nor too cheap but affordable with the aim to provide luxury for customers who acquired them

“We can collectively agree here that luxury is not cheap. You can never see cheap luxury. There are so many estates in Nigeria and the world but what is that unique thing between them? We don’t call it cheap but we call it affordable and at the same time we don’t call it expensive,” she said.

She disclosed that the company was trying to make sure that the things they were doing in Dubai which were selling luxury properties to some of their developers, “how can we bring Dubai to Abuja; how can we bring Dubai to Lagos; how can we bring those services, those things that make people go to Dubai every year down here?”