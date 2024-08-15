Lifeline for NAF as minister pledges subsidised affordable housing units

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing affordable housing for Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

The assurance was given during a courtesy visit by Marshal Hassan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, and a delegation of senior NAF officers to the ministry in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Badamasi Haiba, Director of Information and Public Relations, the minister highlighted the importance of supporting the Air Force’s efforts to secure the nation by ensuring its personnel have access to suitable housing.

He emphasized that the Ministry, under the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, is dedicated to offering affordable housing options to all Nigerians, including military personnel.

“As the ministry of Housing and Urban Development, we recognize the importance of providing suitable housing for members of the Nigerian Air Force. We assure our commitment to working with you towards meeting the needs of our Air Force,” Dangiwa stated.

The Minister further detailed the ongoing efforts under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates program, which aims to deliver 50,000 affordable housing units across Nigeria in its first phase. Key locations include 3,112 units in Abuja, 500 units in Kano, and 1,500 units in Lagos, all under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Dangiwa also noted that construction is currently underway in 12 locations nationwide, with developments spread across the geopolitical zones.

“The program offers various purchase options to make homeownership accessible, including outright purchase, rent-to-own, installmental payments, and mortgage loans with single-digit interest rates over a 30-year period”, he added.

In response to Abubakar’s request for the National Housing Program units in Bauchi, Dangiwa expressed the Ministry’s readiness to offer the entire estate to the Nigerian Air Force at a discounted rate, with the option of installmental payments.

He directed the Permanent Secretary to coordinate a joint assessment tour of the Bauchi site to expedite the acquisition process, assuring that the discount would cover necessary repairs to dilapidated units.

The minister also responded positively to the Air Force’s appeal for their Investment Limited Housing and Construction Company to be considered for future procurement bids, acknowledging the company’s track record in civil works and housing construction.

Abubakar, in his remarks, praised the Minister for the progress made under his leadership and underscored the importance of securing affordable housing for both active and retired Air Force personnel. He stressed that such welfare initiatives would significantly enhance the operational readiness and morale of the force.

They also committed to further collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Nigerian Air Force to ensure that military personnel have access to quality, affordable housing across the country.