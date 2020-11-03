Lekki Gardens in renewed drive to upgrade estates, deliver value to residents

In what its management describes as “renewed drive for excellence and quality”, Lekki Gardens has commenced the upgrading of some of its completed estates with the aim of delivering value to the residents and other clients.

This drive sets the premier Pan African property investment company apart from its industry peers and, according to Akinwande Romeo, the company’s Chief Engagement Officer, “delivering your home is not the end of the journey for us in this case. We revisited a couple of our projects which have been completed for about five years now and we gave them an upgrade and facelift.”

Lekki Gardens took customer service and satisfaction a step further recently by going back to some of its estates in Lagos and Port Harcourt to upgrade, beautify and renovate them at no cost to their residents.

“This laudable and highly uncommon act provides high economic value to customers as it increases durability of their homes while saving cost for them,” Akinwande noted.

The estates upgrade involves beautifying completed estates in a bid to continually satisfy clients. The company, which is renowned for its hands-on approach to putting the needs of its customers first, its countless innovative practices and customer-centric culture, continues to build wealth for her investors with a transformational approach to the Nigerian real estate market.

This renewed drive is not only making the residents happy, but also endearing the company to them. “I appreciate Lekki Gardens management for this highly generous act and their unending thoughtfulness and care for its residents. Buying a home from Lekki Gardens is the best decision I have ever made.’’ Yomi Adelabu, a resident, enthused.

It is noteworthy that since the upgrade, residents of those estates now enjoy the ultimate luxury living experience with the best-in-class construction technology, pristine finishing options, lavish and luscious living and dining areas as well as state of the art residential amenities.

Damilola Suara, Technical Special Adviser at Lekki Gardens, offered further insights into why the company is in this renewed drive. According to him, customers are at the centre of all that they do as a company.

“This commitment fuels our resolve to continually serve and deliver excellence to them. We will not relent as our primary goal is to build trans-generational wealth for our clients so we continue to help them improve on the value of their properties,’’ he stated.

He disclosed that, from inception in 2012, the company had been unwaveringly committed to delivering value to customers and that had been evident in all they do. “At Lekki Gardens, we do not deliver and leave, we are with you every step of the way,” he assured.