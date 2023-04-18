Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate: Where luxury meets nature

Sitting on an expansive land mass is the ambitious Lakowe Lakes Golf Country where innovative and creative ideas have been deployed to bring luxury and nature together, creating what is clearly a tapestry of beauty, serenity and comfort.

The estate is part of the Lagos New Town which is a new district of 15 million square metres of land. The entire new town starts from the Country Estate and stretches down to Adiva Plainfields and Townsville. The district and all the estates currently within its fold are being developed by Mixta Africa.

It is expected that, when completed, the district will house over 200,000 residents. It boasts solid infrastructure such as good roads built to last decades, good drainage, green living, natural elements, serenity and an exclusive lifestyle not common in the city.

According to the promoters, the new town is a solution to Lagos over-population problem, estimating that the district is currently twice the size of Victoria Island and seeks to solve the problem of housing across varying class sectors in the state.

The new town has four main estates including Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Beechwood Park, Marula Park, and Adiva Plainfields. It has good location advantage that holds promise of economic benefits to both existing and prospective residents.

It’s about 25 minutes drive from the free trade zone (FTZ) area, meaning that while it enjoys the proximity of the new economic infrastructure in that area like airport, refineries, plants etc., it is far enough not to suffer the pollution that will come from the activities of those developments.

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate is a well crafted destination for living, leisure and relation offered by the residential buildings, an 18-hole golf course and a whole lot of both natural and man-made lakes. It also offers hospitality services.

The estate presents an interesting layout and is designed in such a way that no matter where a resident is, he has a panoramic view of the whole place, especially the lakes and the golf courses.

“We actually did all of this to improve the experience of people who live here; they can play golf or come to the restaurant for lunch or hold retreat,” Ben Chiedu, the company’s Sales Representative at the estate, explained during a tour of the estate by journalists at the weekend.

“In here, we don’t build stand alone houses; instead we build communities. This community where we stand is called The Village and there are only 18 houses here comprising four bedroom duplexes,” he said, adding that there was also a new community they were developing for elderly people—retirees.

Besides its natural ambience as reflected in well laid out flowers, ornamental trees and attractive landscaping , the estate, according to Chiedu, has no rival in terms of size, ambiance, and natural environment which they have created with the lakes and all the greens around.

The residents of the estate enjoy 24-hours electricity supply which is a hybrid of national grid and generators. Security is top-notch and is provided by police and other security personnel. A new clinic has just opened to offer first-aid services and there is plan to bring in professional health providers to establish and address the health needs of residents.

Chiedu assured of adequate security in the estate, stressing that, “by the mode of entry into the estate, we can say security is tight here. Within the estate, we don’t plan to have anything like police station or army barrack because we have a very robust security architecture covering our entire land.

“First of all, we have security patrol vehicles that go round the estate; we have drones that we use to penetrate areas where we cannot physically get into. So, with the drones, we can see what’s going on there. We have security dogs on every street; they are released in the evening, but they are manned by trained professionals. We also have lots of security guards,” he assured.

The estate also offers facilities for corporate meetings, conferences, and retreat. It also has mini-shops, especially one for golf equipment, kits, T-shirts, Fez-caps, etc. Beside a restaurant is a posh wine bar created specifically for the relaxation of golfers and other fun-seekers.