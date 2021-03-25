Lagos increases housing stock with 360 units of 3-bedroom flats

The Lagos State government has added 360 units of 3-bedroom flats to the existing housing stock in the state.

The new 360 units completed under the Lagoshoms Phase 2 scheme in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, give the opportunity to the would-be buyers/residents of that axis of the state to own and live a decent apartment.

And in what came as a surprise, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while commissioning the houses on Wednesday, gifted a popular figure in Nollywood’s Yoruba series, Lanre Hassan, known by the stage name “Mama Awero”, one of the flats. The veteran actress was on the verge of being been ejected from her rented apartment when the governor intervened.

Sanwo-Olu also named the scheme after a former deputy governor of Lagos and an All Progressives Congress (APC) apex leader in Ikorodu, Abiodun Ogunleye.

The scheme, which is sited on 6.24 hectares of land, was conceived in 2012 under the former Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration. It has 10 blocks each of 120 units of one-bedroom flat, 120 units of two-bedroom flat and 120 units of three-bedrooms apartments.

The project is bordering Oba Adeboruwa Housing Estate, which is the first phase of the housing scheme.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision to complete the Igbogbo housing scheme was in tune with his pledge at the commissioning of Lateef Jakande Estate, Igando in 2019, where he reiterated his commitment to deliver all housing projects inherited by his administration.

He said “This housing scheme symbolises our unwavering commitment to the Greater Lagos Project, and our determination to build and deliver modern homes so that irrespective of social or economic class, all Lagosians enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance. We will continue to bridge the housing deficit by providing decent and affordable houses to our people.”

Sanwo-Olu said the state government had started to prepare for a population surge in Ikorodu, disclosing that the state had activated the revamping of socio-economic infrastructure on the axis.

The governor also presented free three-bedroom apartments to two members of the state teaching staff honoured in national education awards for their quality services. They are the principal of Government Junior College in Ketu-Epe, Dunni Ikuseyi (Principal of the Year) and recipient of Teacher of the Year, Elusakin of Oriwu Model College.

Speaking, the state commissioner for housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said the housing project was the seventh scheme to be completed and inaugurated by the Sanwo-Olu administration, which catered for the high net individuals and low-income earners.