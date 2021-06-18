John Holt partners NIESV to honour major players in real estate industry

John Holt Plc, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), has honoured some real estate firms and other relevant industry players for their contributions to the economy.

The event tagged Honours Nite, a biennial award event of the Lagos State branch of NIESV, saw El Alan Group winning the John Holt Plc Award for Most Outstanding Development.

John Holt Plc, the major sponsor of the event, used the opportunity to introduce its Rapid Intervention Vehicle (JH-RIV) to members of NIESV Lagos State branch.

Speaking at the event, Kris Nwachukwu, senior executive, John Holt Plc, who represented the GMD of John Holt Plc, described the JH-RIV as a complete, advanced, rapid response, lightweight extinguishing system that is integrated with water and foam tanks (Dual Agent System).

He added that the product which is already being deployed by several organizations can be effectively used by estates, office complexes, car parks/garages, markets, schools, hospitals and other facilities where lives and properties need to be secured.

Nwachukwu pointed out that “the uniqueness of this new fire-fighting equipment lies in its strong and direct impact on fire pockets. Its 60m hose can easily run up staircases and around corners, making full use of its 70 meters operational radius and 10 meters thron rage. It’s superior foam application and water coverts these agents into water vapour which guarantees minimal water damage”.

Commenting on the partnership with the John Holt Plc, chairman of NIESV Lagos State branch, Adedotun Bamigbola, said, “John Holt’s contribution was quite indispensable and added up to make the event a very successful one” He went further to say that this kind effort of John Holt Plc adds to several of the company’s contributions to NIESV and to the Estate Surveying and Valuation profession.

John Holt is one of Africa’s leading conglomerates and has been an important participant in the Nigerian economy since 1897, delivering quality goods and services.