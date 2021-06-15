Online voting has commenced for nominees of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2021

Online voting has commenced for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2021 (NHEA) for nominees who were able to scale the first round of assessments by the NHEA Jury.

Reddington, Lily Hospital, Avon HMO, Sterling Bank, UBA, GE, SynLab and over 100 other organizations and individuals have been nominated.

Speaking on the nomination and voting, Moses Braimah, NHEA Director of Communication, Marketing & Strategy says, “Nomination closed on May 31st, 2021 with so many surprises and excitements. We are now at the final stage where shortlisted nominees will be voted for by the public and our team of inspectors will begin verification of claims made by nominators for nominees.”

“We are at the final leg of the exercise where the public is encouraged to visit our website and cast their votes. Braimah added.

According to Vivian Alikali, NHEA Executive Secretary, “The voting process requires the potential voter to visit the NHEA voting portal ( https://nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-voting/ ) to register in order to create an account, which is then verified via the email provided by the registrant. After successful registration, voting can then begin when the voter logs in. “

Voting will end on June 23rd, 2021 at 12 midnight. Winners will be announced at a grand ballroom ceremony on Friday, June 25th, 2021 at Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NHEA Jury shortlisted nominees from over 20,000 nominations that were received. Other nominees that made it include; GE, Fidelity Bank, Swiss Biostadt, JNCI, Synlab, Clinix, Lagoon Hospital, Vanguard Pharmacy, Total Health Trust, Hygeia HMO, Smile 360 Dental, Renal Dialysis, Bridge Clinic, Eye Foundation, DCL Laboratory, Healthplus, HealthLine On Radio, TVC, Lily Hospital, Everight Diagnostics , Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre (Ilorin), Nisa Premier Hospital (Abuja), Kidney Solutions), May & Baker, SWIPHA, CribMD, Alpha Pharmacy, BeaconHill, Ageless Physiotherapy, WellPath Physiotherapy, Emzor, etc.

The award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the past year.

In addition, it will recognize the rapid growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the role of technology and the capacity of organizations and individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

NHEA, the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare is supported by PharmAccess Foundation.

The award is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.