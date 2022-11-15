IGP assures on security as Adron Homes builds police station, barracks for community

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has assured Simawa community in Ogun State of security as he commissioned an ultra-modern police station and barracks, donated by Adron Homes and Properties in that community.

The IGP, who was represented at the event by Bode Adeyinka Adeleke, Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Zone 2, said the buildings will be used for the purpose it is meant which is the good of the people so that the community will have peace.

“I’ll use this medium to appreciate the initiator of this project, I will also advise the public to see it as their project; adopt it and maintain it. Most of all, no matter what happens, please, do not destroy this edifice,” Adeleke said.

Although the AIG declined comments on national issues, he said, “I will advise us generally to be security conscious. Security is not meant for one particular group but for everyone. Let us open our eyes, let us see and let us talk so that we will live in a peaceful society.”

In the same vein, Lanre Bankole, Ogun State Commissioner of Police said, “the two buildings put together can stand as one of the best that you can have in the whole of Nigeria. What we have today has actually helped in building the capacity of Nigeria police, especially Ogun State command, and we will take the opportunity of what we have here to ensure that crime and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum in this community.”

“The commissioning of this police station and living quarters (Police Barracks) today will ensure speedy response to crime-related issues and further serve as a limitation for negatively inspired and criminally inclined motives, particularly in these times when the country is facing its toughest security challenge,” Adetola EmmanuelKing, GMD/ CEO, Adron Homes, said in his address.

Read also: Office market momentum slows, leasing declines 5% in Q3’22 as economy bites

The CEO said that for that at Adron Homes, the security of lives and properties is paramount and they strongly believe that law enforcement officers should be motivated and allowed to thrive in the very best working conditions to combat the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

“It is our pride that we are able to construct this edifice in no other place than in a community we consider as our cradle,” he said.

EmmanuelKing said it is of germane interest to their organisation to continue to give back to this community through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the latest of which is the construction of the ultra-modern police station and barracks.

“Fighting insecurity cannot be left to the state government; it requires collaboration and support from the private sector to ensure that insecurity is brought to the barest minimum in our communities, hence our donation of this project worth over N200 million naira to the police and N150million to the police community,” the GMD noted.

He called for all hands to be on deck to fight insecurity, saying, “as insecurity continues to escalate, with the advent of miscreants, who boldly embark on criminal activities without regard to life and property, it is crucial that we take quick, decisive, proactive and intentional measures to protect our communities.”

The barracks consists of two-bedroom bungalows and four-unit bungalows equipped with the very best of facilities. The buildings are accompanied by one Hilux patrol vehicle and two power motorbikes.