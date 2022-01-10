How Victoria Crest’s innovative response to demand creates opportunities for buyers

Increasingly, housing demand by discerning buyers in Nigeria is changing rapidly in ways never seen before. Responsive developers are adapting to these changes and turning them into opportunities. This they do through innovation around energy efficiency, renewable energy, technologically enhanced features, and community-oriented initiatives.

One of such developers is Victoria Crest Homes (VCH) which, through its innovative response to the changing market demand, is creating opportunities for home buyers and investors alike.

As a property brand, VCH is out with a vision to make luxury living affordable. It is one of the major brands in the Nedcomoaks Group which has diverse successful businesses in various sectors of the economy, including property development, facilities management and technology.

For the company, 2021 was a good year in which it had series of innovative initiatives that showed its focus on positioning itself as a sustainable corporate brand. VCH is known for its Victoria series of residential estates among many others in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Recently it expanded its housing solutions to the Sangotedo – Eleko axis of Lagos with the development of eco-friendly and renewable energy-powered estates. These are Citadel Views behind Lagos Business School at Sangotedo and Capital Gardens at Idera, two minutes away from Lakowe Golf Course.

These developments offer residential opportunity to the people in those areas, especially workers in Lagos Business School for whom Citadel Views is a trekkable distance. The estates also offer opportunity for investors who are into Buy-to-Let business.

Known as the ‘Lagos Sustainable City’, the masterplan of Capital Gardens Estate includes a technology hub and an artificial lake in addition to solar energy supply among other cutting-edge features.

Citadel Views Estate, on the other hand, is a technology-driven, state-of-the-art sustainable housing project with features such as solar energy solutions, gas-powered generators, biogas sewage treatment system, stealth security and waste recycling systems. Through these offerings, VCH is promoting the idea that homes should enhance occupiers’ capacity to increase productivity, efficiency and creativity.

VCH, which was founded by Kennedy Okonkwo, opened for business in 1991 with a great dream to make aspirational living affordable to many. Two decades after, the firm has delivered thousands of homes that have helped in reducing the huge housing deficit in Lagos.

Through the hardship of his early years, Okonkwo understood the role of access to appropriate shelter in stimulating prosperity and the importance of community support mechanisms in coping with social problems.

“We have always wanted our communities to be more than just a place to live but a place to experience and explore; a place to connect, share and make memories,” Okonkwo explained to BusinessDay.

Today, he is fulfilling his vision of building a better, more comfortable world through his Nedcomoaks conglomerate, driven by the belief that everyone deserves a befitting space to call home.

Through innovative housing solutions, Nedcomoaks and its subsidiaries including VCH, are constantly pushing the frontiers in building modern and exquisitely comfortable homes that are sustainable and affordable for majority of Nigerians.

According to the property tycoon, right from the outset, he and his team worked hard to provide high quality but affordable housing solutions for various demographics, promoting sustainable living environments that deliver overall improved quality of life for residents and host communities.

This vision propelled the firm from single housing unit developers in 1991 to its status today as one of Africa’s leading housing solutions providers, with wholesome housing estates offering a combination of affordable constant energy, serenity and sophisticated health promoting facilities.

While building communities, VCH is also working towards fostering inclusion in the African real estate market. This prompted the firm to launch the Women in Real Estate and Development (WIRED) Africa Network, an organisation aimed at galvanizing women to collectively make their voices heard and contribute towards a more successful and sustainable real estate industry.

Furthermore, the firm has begun to invest in developing human capacity for Africa’s growing real estate industry. This has led to the creation of the Millennial African Property Developers (MAPD) Network Hub, an initiative dedicated to providing mentoring support for the development of future leaders in the African real estate industry.

Through its sustainability-oriented initiatives and innovative housing solutions, Victoria Crest Homes provides a glimpse into how a real estate company can become positively immersed in the lives of its clients, converting them to not just advocates, but co-owners of the brand.