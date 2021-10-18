Victoria Crest Homes flags off sustainable housing estates in Lagos

A property development company, Victoria Crest Homes (VCH), has flagged off two sustainable housing estates in Lagos.

Last Tuesday, VCH, a company under the Nedcomoaks umbrella, hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Capital Gardens Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, an expansive housing project designed as a hub of sustainable housing in Lagos. On the same day, the company launched its technology-driven state of the arts sustainable housing project, Citadel Views Estate, behind Lagos Business School (LBS).

“Our business strategy is powered by the belief that we can help build a better, more comfortable world through the delivery of decent, affordable housing for all and sundry. To us, building homes is more than a business, it is an opportunity to add value to the society by helping people achieve their dreams,” said Group Managing Director, Nedcomoaks, Kennedy Okonkwo, who celebrated his birthday alongside the take-off of the two estates.

“This principle drives all our innovative and distinctive housing projects across Lagos State and now drives the Capital Gardens Estate Scheme, the Lagos sustainable city that will be one of its kind in Africa as well as the ultramodern, eco-friendly Citadel Views Estate,” he stated .

With over 20 million residents and at least 500,000 new visitors every year, Lagos needs more homes for its huge, fast-growing population. Alongside the housing problem in Lagos, there is a pollution problem. Solving the housing and pollution problems requires innovations that will result in comfortable and affordable homes that will be sustainable and eco-friendly. With its mantra of making aspirational living affordable, VCH is making considerable progress in solving these problems with its ultramodern housing estates, including the Capital Gardens and Citadel Views.

Located in Idera, Ibeju-Lekki, and within proximity to the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Eleko Beach, the masterplan of the 40-hectare sustainable Capital Gardens Estate includes homes that will be affordable and sustainable, with the deployment of efficient, clean energy solutions. The estate will also include a technology hub for brilliant youths to connect, relax, learn and work on creating indigenous innovative solutions as well as a vocational centre for young people to learn various useful skills.

Citadel Views Estate is located at Olokonla, Eti-Osa Local Government, just behind the Lagos Business School. It is the first of its kind in Lagos, with a housing model focused on sustainable living. This is being done alongside other modern technology solutions designed to elevate the living experience of its residents, such as stealth security systems, world-class recreational areas, and water treatment facilities.

Okonkwo commended the efforts of the Lagos State government under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the delivery of several housing schemes and innovative initiatives to improve housing in the city.

“However, we cannot abandon the responsibility to the government alone. We know that we must play our part as a private business entity. This is why we have taken these bold steps,” he said.

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom; Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Honourable Toke Benson; the General Manager of Lagos New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Olakunle Aboyeji; and Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church (TEC), Godman Akinlabi, were amongst prominent personalities who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the estate, which was supported by Fidelity Bank.

Other notable guests at the event include Chairman of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos chapter and Group CEO of RevolutionPlus, Bamidele Onalaja; businessman and chairman, Cubana group, Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana); and CEO of Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo (E-money). Music stars Davido and Phyno were present to entertain guests.