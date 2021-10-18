Budweiser excites consumers with ‘Game of Kings’ campaign

Budweiser, official sponsor of English Premier League and Spanish La Liga has announced plans to excite consumers by featuring international football legends, John Terry and Roberto Carlos in a new football-themed campaign tagged ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’.

According to the company, this will be the first time in Nigeria, EPL & La Liga Kings of football will engage in a football game alongside the best of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players.

Speaking in Lagos recently, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director, International Breweries Plc, said the premium brand seeks to give millions of football lovers in Nigeria a unique experience that will stay with them for a long time.

“As a brand that has always supported football—one of the favourite pastimes of many Nigerians—Budweiser is offering a rare experience to thrill its teeming consumers. With the Budweiser ‘Game of Kings Campaign,’ we are bringing two international football Kings, John Terry and Roberto Carlos who have a huge fan base here in Nigeria,” she explains.

She said the idea was not just for a ‘meet and greet’ but for Nigerians to actually watch them play live football with some domestic league players.

Adedeji noted that fans will get a chance to call the shots by assuming the coveted role of manager and assembling their individual teams when they visit www.budweiser.com.ng/gameofkings.

“Consumers can participate by entering the unique code under the Budweiser crown cork on the website or texting the code to the given USSD number. Consumers also stand a chance to be selected either as team managers or get invites to watch the match live in Lagos, Nigeria,” he said.

If selected as team managers, she said, such a person will be able to choose from a list of players in the different clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League to form their first eleven team players who will feature as teammates to John Terry and Roberto Carlos during the live match.

“The selected managers will also be sponsored on an all-expense-paid trip to watch a live EPL match,” Adedeji said.

Olajumoke Okikiolu, marketing manager of Budweiser, said the choice of both players was a function of their pedigree during their active playing days and roles as respected sports icons.

Okikiolu also said that they have continued to inspire a new generation of upcoming and aspiring footballers all over the world.

“We are delighted to be able to give football fans in Nigeria the pleasure of watching kings like John Terry and Roberto Carlos play live on our home soil and we have no doubt it will be an experience they will cherish for a long time to come. It’s also our way of appreciating our consumers for their loyalty to the Budweiser brand over the years,” Okikiolu added.

The Budweiser Game of Kings Campaign will run from October to November 2021 and is only open to individuals who are 18 years and above.