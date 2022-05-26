How real estate investment can help diversify asset portfolio, mitigate risk – Arc Homes CEO

With the recent globalisation trends, purchasing real estate overseas, as a vacation home or an investment property, has become more achievable and can help in diversifying a broader asset portfolio to mitigate risk.

Racheal Salehu, CEO, Arc Homes, a PropTech Pan African Real Estate Company gave an insight into how the company has helped out various customers in achieving their dreams of owning properties abroad in order to turn it into a money-spinning investment opportunity through proper management.

The alumni of Enterprise Development Center with various accreditations from Accenture, Technical University of Munich, said, investors interested in real estate, in addition to the local markets, may want to consider markets outside their own borders.

According to her, the process has been seamless with the use of technology being employed by Arc Homes. From potential returns to portfolio diversification, buying international property comes with its perks.

“With us, you can search for your preferred property choice and area choice; if you are interested, we negotiate, make payment and do proper documentation,” Salehu stated.

Caroline Adejube, chief operations officer, Arc Homes, stated that buying property overseas is a complex process as each country will have its own rules and laws that apply to foreigners buying property.

“Our job at Arc Homes is to help you check local regulations, rates amongst other variables before diving into any transaction. Beyond the beautiful properties and personal touch of our agent, our goal is to also meet the needs of Africa’s rapidly growing urban population and beyond, with a network of homes for sale across Africa,” Adejube stated.

According to her, the Arc Homes platform allows clients to search for property listings globally, and include a large inventory of luxury homes for sale, including houses, condos, townhomes, villas among others.

In shedding insights on cross border transactions, Bolaji Banjoko, partner at Arc Homes, stated that connecting prospective real estate buyers locally and worldwide is one of the reasons Arc home platform is the best choice for prospective customers and real estate investors.

“With experts in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and Dubai. We are local everywhere, allowing us to walk alongside our clients at every stage of their journey. With innovative technology and unrivalled service, we at Arc Homes ensure that your home is connected with buyers, locally and worldwide,” Banjoko stated.