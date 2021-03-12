HouseAfrica partners Domineum to unlock trapped real estate value in Nigeria

HouseAfrica, furthering its dedication to making African real estate transactions seamless and transparent, has announced a strategic partnership with Domineum, an enterprise blockchain technology and back-end services provider.

HouseAfrica’s PropVat.com, Africa’s largest property technology platform, connects real estate stakeholders, property developers, home buyers, financial institutions, valuers and government regulators to verify and validate property authenticity before purchase or credit application.

“We are particularly excited about our partnership with Domineum, as it helps us toward our goal of unlocking trapped real estate value in Nigeria, estimated at $300-900 billion,” said Uba Nnamdi, co-founder and CEO, HouseAfrica.

“We believe in collaboration. PropVat, our cutting-edge solution for unlocking Nigeria‘s and Africa’s huge dead asset pool, is built on blockchain and collaboration,” he said.

Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, co-founder, Domineum, said Domineum is excited to partner with HouseAfrica to deliver its bespoke products and services to the government sector, land departments and other agencies, and the services sector, to real estate and financial businesses.

“Real estate investment is a real deal and blockchain can be seen as the game-changer,” Jega said.

PropVat works in partnership with key stakeholders in the real estate sector, including the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Nigerian Bar Association and Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), building a data-driven ecosystem for fast and easy means of processing interactive and transparent real estate transactions.