Homeownership, investment opportunity opens as Aimart begins mixed use devt

Aimart Real Estate turned the sod recently to begin construction work on a mixed use development that offers residential and investment opportunity for home buyers and savvy investors who have long term view of the property market.

The development, known as Intercontinental Park, is located in the heart of Ibeju Lekki—a fast growing neighbourhood fondly called New Lagos. The development which is a work, live and play facility, will benefit from the upcoming iconic projects that today make Ibeju Lekki a destination to beat.

When Aimart authorities talk of a unique product they have for home buyers and discerning investors, they mean one that enjoys closeness to the ambitious Dangote Refinery, a Deep Seaport, Cargo Airport, Petrochemical and Fertilizer Plants, etc.

All these, according to Martin Iluyomade, Aimart CEO, are economic growth enablers that bring about accelerated value appreciation of all facilities within their neighbourhood.

“Intercontinental Park is not just another real estate development. It is rather a world class integrated city comprising a Residential Hub, Hospitality Hub, Tech Hub and a Central Business District that will offer retail, offices, schools and all business services needed in an environment like this,” the CEO said.

The Park, he explained, falls with the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme which is just a few minutes’ drive from Dangote Refinery. It is bordered by a cluster of residential areas including the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, etc.

Iluyomade noted that Ibeju Lekki is a place to be and, in Lagos today, the best investment and residential destination. Today, according to him, 80 percent of foreign direct investments in Lagos are in this axis which is why it is a wise decision to take position in any of the new developments in the area.

Besides the Deep Sea Port, he said, Dangote Refinery alone would be attracting over 40,000 workers who would be needing real estate assets for living or for business. “This immediately tells you that demand and value appreciation will rise exponentially in the near future,” he said.

He stressed that Intercontinental Park would be offering people opportunity to live and do whatever business they would think of as there will be a tech hub, especially for millennials, a 5-star hotel, schools of international standard, shopping malls, offices, etc.

Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area who, with his counterpart from Ikorodu West, Lanre Suleiman, performed the groundbreaking and block-laying event, emphasized that Ibeju Lekki is the New Lagos.

“Investing in this place is a strategic decision. The Deep Sea Port is the largest in West Africa and has been attracting investors to this place. Also, the Dangote Refinery is the largest in Africa and is creating opportunities for more investment. This area is enjoying deliberate investment from both the state and federal government. We expect new road and rail infrastructure here soon,” the LGA chairman assured.

Aimart’s managing director, Bukola Iluyomade, assured buyers that the new development which sits on 28 acres of land would be built to international standards and safety as they have assembled a trusted and tested team of builders to do the development.

She revealed that they have as part of their development partners the federal mortgage bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Lagos Investment and Building Company (LIBC) who would be offering mortgage facilities to buyers.

She said they would be accelerating development on the estate, assuring that there would be structures on the estate before the end of this year. She said that the coming structures would be best-in-class in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and build quality, adding that they are designed to be eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable. “Here, we dream and believe, and our dream comes true,” she assured.