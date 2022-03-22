HEREL expands operations, adds real estate devt to existing portfolio

Authorities of HEREL, a premium real estate investment company, said at the weekend that the company has expanded its operations to include real estate development in addition to its hospitality and investment arms.

The new addition, the authorities explained, came from the acquisition of Dynasty Real Estate, a subsidiary of VFD Group. This means new portfolios, clientele, asset under management and management staff for the HEREL, the authorities added.

According to them, HEREL is now being led by Olaposi Lawore, an architect and social entrepreneur with seasoned experience in project development, management, and transaction structuring.

Before becoming the managing director of HEREL, Olaposi was the managing director of Dynasty Real Estate – a real estate development company that has completed over 50 housing units across Nigeria.

In HEREL, he is committed to redefining experiences in physical spaces through design excellence, build quality, timely delivery, and impeccable customer service across all HEREL developments.

For him, the HEREL system works because “we combine our expertise with that of our ecosystem partners who are experts in providing complementary services across the real estate and hospitality industries”.

The HEREL board consists of astute professionals from real estate, design, investment, finance, and marketing industries with a combined experience of over 100 years.

The board, headed by Kelvin Orogun, was meticulously selected to provide a 360 degrees approach to developing and marketing real estate in Nigeria. As part of the HEREL mandate, the directorate is championing the process of creating developments that will last up to a century by taking advantage of sustainable development practices.

The pilot development for the real estate company, Board Room Apartments – boutique hotel apartments situated in Ikate Lagos – has hosted over 7,000 guests across its different service outlets.

The newly combined portfolio boasts strategic assets across high-brow areas of Lagos. The company’s new and expanded portfolio places HEREL at the forefront of becoming one of the largest real estate and hospitality organisations to come out of Nigeria.

In the pipeline for HEREL is a multi-unit high rise building, a premium getaway location with chalet styled accommodation and restaurant, all in Ikoyi, Lagos.