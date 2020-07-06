Gtext Homes kicks off vision to build 200 green estates with allocation of Beryl estate

In line with its vision to build 200 green and smart estates across Africa, Gtext Homes has commenced plot allocation of Beryl estate to potential homeowners and investors.

According to Gtext Homes, the green estate at Ibeju-Lekki close to Dangote refinery offers buyers the opportunity to either build or resell.

Speaking during the allocation exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo said that the activity was to promote transparency which Gtext Homes represent.

“We always hear people complaining that they bought land from some real estate companies but are yet to be allotted, that is regrettable and sad. At Gtext Homes, in our usual nature of transparency, we are here today to allot plots of land to customers who have completed the payment,” Akintayo said.

On the uniqueness of Beryl estate, the CEO said; “the estate is like a home away from one, it is a beachfront estate. When you look at the proximity to Dangote refinery, an expatriate working with Dangote refinery can live here, which offers an opportunity to investors when they invest in the estate.”

Engineer Gbadegeshin Oseni, one of the buyers of Beryl estate who also work at the estate said his decision to acquire some units of the property was informed by the genuineness of the estate.

“As an engineer that is working in the construction aspect of this estate, before I invested my money here, I did a lot of research and discovered that it is an authentic land with a good prospect,” Oseni said.

According to Akintayo, the return on investment at Beryl estate is one of the best in the country. “Investing in this kind of estate is a sure bet because, in the next few years, over 200,000 jobs will be here due to Dangote refinery, free trade zone, fertilizer plant, seaport, among others,” he said adding that Ibeju Lekki is the new Lagos and Beryl estate is at the heart of new Lagos.

Akintayo explained that nothing compared to real estate in terms of investment, “investing in real estate is no longer something you need to appeal to people because the stock market has crashed. Which other option do we have when it comes to investment? It is only in real estate you know that your money is secured.” According to him, that is why the industry is referred to as ‘real’. “Even when it seems purchase power is low at a certain time, it will go up again.”

Gtext Homes also disclosed that the company has reduced its profit margin to accommodate many prospective buyers, “our counsel to those whose land has been allocated is to start building because people are already living here and there is light. The road network is fantastic,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos-based real estate firm has been giving support to different start-ups in several industries like the property sector, agric, and among others.

On while Gtext Homes was committed to supporting entrepreneurs, Akintayo said: “When we start business 12 years ago, nobody cared about young entrepreneurs, but as a company who understands the importance of assistance we are doing our best to support. This year, in the spirit of the 12th anniversary, we are giving out 12 million to support small business.”

Corroborating his views, Gtext Homes Brand Ambassador and popular Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere said that the reliability and transparency of Gtext Homes informed his resolve to be the company ambassador.

“I am identifying with Gtext Homes because I believe so much in them. I see truthfulness in them, they are reliable, responsible, and have the integrity to protect. If you want to become landlord patronise Gtext Homes.