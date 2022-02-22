Firm mulls crowd-funding initiative for investors, promises 20% RoI

A foremost real estate company based in Lagos says it has perfected plans for a crowd-funding investment initiative that guarantees investors not only the safety of their investment but also return on investment (RoI) that will be as high as 20 percent per annum.

The company, known as Tobykemsworth Investment Limited, explained at a news briefing in Lagos recently, that the initiative is an investment by ‘other people’s money’ (OPM) as it involves pooling money together from various investors and investing same in viable and high income yielding projects.

Tobykemsworth is a highly diversified company whose interests, according to its management, cut across real estate, agriculture, energy, furniture, engineering and construction, and technology. In real estate, which is at the core of its operations, the company has strong footprints in many states of the federation and also in some Nigeria’s West African neighbours.

“We want to encourage people to invest in crowd-funding which is investment through other people’s money (OPM). We assure investors of safety of their investment because the money so pooled together will be invested in real estate or farming. Every year, the investor is sure of 20 percent return on his investment,” Adekunle Raphael-Monehin, an engineer and CEO of the company, explained.

Omoregha Sola Kehinde, the company’s Chief Finance Officer, also assured of the safety of the investment. He assured too that the 20 percent RoI is paid yearly, stressing that if for any reason the payment is delayed, it means the company is planning to pay more.

The company’s legal adviser, Uzikairom Uzono, stressed that the safety of the investment lies in the fact that the company has a large tranche of land and is also intentional in ensuring that it carries out checks on the land it buys to be sure that it is not encumbered.

“We ensure that the company does not suffer loss by making sure that we do not buy land from wrong hands; we also take the pain to check every aspect of our land transactions; we check the C of O, and the traditional history of the land, all to ensure that whatever we buy does not have issues,” Uzono said.

“There are two things to look out for in any land investment. One is returns and the other is safety. It is my firm belief that anything that fails has no structure, but because our organization has structure, it cannot fail,” the legal adviser assured.

Kemi Raphael-Monehin, the company’s Corporate Relations Manager (CRM), emphasized the solid structure on which the company stands, disclosing that the company now wants to expand its operations and also to give back to society.

“We are out now to build 500 affordable housing units targeted at teachers. In this project, we are more concerned about giving value than making profit. We are going to build small family units to ensure that they are within the reach of the target market.

We are selling two-bedroom bungalows for N6.5 million each and we are in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to offer mortgage facilities to buyers. This is aimed to ensure that the houses are truly affordable,” the CRM said.

The CEO disclosed that, among other things. it is their 2022 vision and mandate to add value and that includes helping to reduce housing deficit as an expert in providing affordable homes of 500keys.

The company, therefore, plans to build Broadcasters Estate, Farmers Estate, Green Estate among others. “Already, we have three estates where construction is on-going and these are in Agbowa, Magboro and Uyo,” the CEO said, pointing out that most of the beneficiaries of these projects are National Housing Fund (NHF) subscribers.

“Considering our various divisions of service shows that Tobykemsworth Investment Limited is a one stop office in providing values for our client in our estates,” he said.